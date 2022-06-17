The Granada Science Park opens a forum for discussion on the ethical implications of neurotechnology

Granada, June 17 (Europe Press) –

Science Park’s “Coffee in the Park” activity has been rescheduled by discussing the ethical implications of neurotechnology, with experts meeting next Tuesday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m.

The Andalusian Science Museum stated in a press release that this activity is part of the European project TechEthos, coordinated by the Austrian Institute of Technology, in which Science Park is the only Spanish institution participating.

The talk, dedicated specifically to personal identity and mental privacy in the age of neurotechnology, will be given by Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Malaga, Marcelo Bertier, and Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Director of the Center for Research on the Mind, Brain and Behavior of the University of Granada, Maria Rose, who will reveal the impact of technological development on The human brain, simulating its capabilities and functions through artificial substitutes and complements.

Likewise, they will identify ethical dilemmas associated with this progress, such as liability for damages or manipulation of scientific data or data protection and privacy in conversation with the public, who will be able to raise their doubts and fears and present their points of view about the ethical limitations of this development.

The meeting, to be directed by the Professor of Geodynamics at the University of Granada and Head of Research and Development, Ana Crespo, will take place in the museum’s gardens in a relaxed atmosphere that encourages participation and participation by attendees. The goal is to spark casual conversation between experts and the general public while enjoying coffee outdoors.

It is about bringing science and society closer, and favoring the exchange of ideas, opinions and knowledge for all participants. All this to expose, from a collective point of view, what the ethical limitations of interaction, data collection, and brain stimulation through internal and external devices should be.