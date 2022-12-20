Rooney tells Mbappe which two teams he should go to because PSG “isn’t for him”.

Kylian Mbapp returned to Paris after a heavy defeat 2022 World Cup Final. France could not repeat the title they achieved in Russia in 2018 and had to concede their crown to Argentina and Leo Messi.

Now, Mbapp expects to return to psg Since you will have to share a dressing room with her Leo Messi s Neymar, the other two stars of Paris Saint-Germain. Rumors are resurfacing about a possible departure for the French striker and the football world will support this decision.

specific, Wayne Rooney, The DC United coach gave the French player some advice regarding his future: “Paris Saint-Germain is not right for him.” The former English footballer made the remarks in the midfield.

He not only recommended Rooney Mbappe to leave PSG, but gave him two options to continue his career: “I think a club like United would be ideal for him. He should go there then. Or Manchester United or Real Madrid.”

We’ll see what decision he makes mbappwho currently has a contract until 2025, after renewing it this year in which he decided to continue in Paris and rejected Real Madrid.

Manchester United also sighed at one point in signing a footballer named Lakun King of football for the next few years. His impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup makes him the player of the moment. although 8 goals in Qatar 2022, In addition to the hat-trick in the final against Argentina, they did not help him become the world champion again.