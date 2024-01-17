“I will not return to Barcelona as long as Xavi continues to train there. It will be very difficult.”

01-17-2024
Likes Barcelona Need more problems, another one has been added. Serginio Dest, The Kohli player, loaned to PSV Eindhoven, confirmed that he will not return to the team.
He will not do so if Xavi Hernandez continues as coach, as stated in the Dutch magazine International football. The American was frank in his words.
“I will not return to Barcelona as long as Xavi is still there“It will be very difficult,” said Dest, who has a contract until June 30, 2025 with the Spanish team.
Dest was signed in October 2020 for 21 million euros In addition to the five in variables, his release clause is 400 million, but he never played in Barcelona and had to go on loan.
First he went to Milan In 2022, he played just fourteen games there all year, four of them as a starter, and the Rossoneri did not exercise his purchase option.
Now experience a different gift with him EindhovenHe is a key player in the team that leads the Eredivisie and there is a real possibility that PSV Eindhoven will exercise the purchase option or extend the loan beyond this season.
“I think Barcelona, Eindhoven and I have something to say about this, and can be discussed at the end of the season. “Right now, it's too early,” Dest said.
He played 12 league matches and 6 in the Champions League, starting all of them except against Arsenal in European competition (where they qualified second in the group and will play in the second round against Borussia). In total, the Barcelona loanee has scored one goal and three assists in over 1,600 minutes.
Destination He concluded that the first thing was to become Eredivisie champion with PSV Eindhoven before deciding his future.
