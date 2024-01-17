Intermiami | Leo Messi and his teammates have new reinforcements requested by Tata Martino

While the Lionel Messi Inter Miami The 2024 pre-season is facing off to start the MLS in the best possible way, and some reinforcements continue to arrive at the club. In the absence of official confirmation. Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced the new signing.

This is Nicolas Freire, who will soon join the team to strengthen the defensive zone. Defender is another option for Tata Martino and He joins Luis Suarez and midfielder Julien Gressel.

“Nicolas Freire is a new reinforcement for Inter Miami. He resigned in Greece and He arrives on a one-year loan from Pumas. It was an explicit request from Tata Martino“, said the journalist specializing in transportation operations.





Nicolas Freire made his debut for Argentinos Juniors in the Argentine league in the 2012/13 season and after playing for teams in Uruguay, Netherlands, Brazil and Ecuador, he came to Liga MX to play for the Pumas in 2019.

The Argentine was there Olympiacos Club Since July of last year, he will now have the opportunity to join Florida's star-studded squad. As it turns out, the only thing missing is the medical examination and signing of the contract.

Martino was scheduled to ask Freire to strengthen the defense with the aim of strengthening the team for the new season in the American League.

Inter Miami continues to strengthen the team

Weeks ago, the Florida team closed access Julian Gresselwho already knows what it's like to play in Major League Soccer because he played years ago with Atlanta United, where he won the “Rookie of the Year” award in 2017 along with Gerardo Martino, and DC United.

Reinforcements arrive as Inter face the 2024 pre-season, a tour that will include many upcoming matches with an emphasis on optimal preparation.

Meanwhile, Chris Henderson, Sporting Director and Sporting Director of Inter Miami, explained: “Julian is an established player with a successful league career “Who has proven his worth at every stage of his career in the American Football League.”





The two individuals from the Florida team once again participated in a new training session together.

There is no doubt that the most important signing this year is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker will play again not only with his friend Messi, but also with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he shared the Barcelona team years ago.

However, 'Tata' Martino recently came out to make it clear that he will not exploit his stars' fitness at the expense of 'selling tickets'. “If the fans know that for various reasons Leo (Messi) will not be present, Bossy (Sergio Busquets) or Jordi (Alba), but… We will have a very competitive team, and that is an important message“, according to testimonies published by the Miami Herald.