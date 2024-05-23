“I feel like I am at the level of Mbappé, Haaland or Kane, some of whom received less wages than me.”

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland And Harry Kane They were the greatest scorers this season in European football, but there was another ‘killer’ who stood out with his own light and was fighting for the title. Golden Shoe 2023-2024. We’re talking about Lautaro Martinezwho was having a historic season with Inter de MilanHe is undoubtedly one of the transcendent figures in football Italy. World champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022 He feels ready to sit at the table of the best. In the past two years, ‘the Bull’ He lived unforgettable moments. Occupy the attacker World Cup 2022 With the Argentine national teamreached the final Champions League Passed (loss to Manchester city) and now conquered seriesBeing the star and establishing himself as an idol for the Nerazzurri club.

Martinez He explained that he is at the level of other top scorers from the old continent. This was stated by the Argentine striker in an interview he conducted with him La Gazzetta dello Sport. “If you feel the same level Mbappe, Haaland, Lewandowski And Ken? Yes, I have nothing to envy, the numbers and awards say so. Some of them got less than me. The striker said in the interview with the Italian newspaper: “I must continue to work responsibly, as my father taught me, but I can sit at the same table as all these greats.”

It is worth noting that with regard to season statistics, Lautaro Martinez It was completely far from the records of the rest of those mentioned. With 27 goals in 44 appearances, the former Racing player is ninth among the top scorers in the Big Five. European leagues (English Premier League, Italian League, Spanish League, French League 1 and German League). See also Jay Jackson believes he "anticipated" his performances in the controversial Aaron Judge HR while Haaland He ranks third with 38 goals in 44 matches. Kylian Mbappe The second is 44 by 47 and Harry Kane Leader with 44 in 45 – the Englishman failed to win any title in Bayern Munich-. For this part, Robert Lewandowski He appeared at Step 14 with 25 celebrations in 48 games.

Renewed with Inter

In the interview with La Gazzetta dello SportThe Argentine told how he negotiated his possible continuation in the club Inter de MilanRevealing that there are no problems in extending the contract and signing a million-dollar bond.

“We are close to the renovation, there are some things missing. We are talking with Marotta (CEO) and Ausilio (Sporting Director),” he confirmed. Lautaro To the Italian newspaper in reference to his future. Then he added: “I said this week because the season ends and I wanted to close everything before America’s Cup. I realize that the club situation could delay things. We are waiting, and we do not know what will happen next week, but there are no problems between us.” On the other side, Martinez He spoke about the importance of the club in the present: “It is the joy of life. I consider Inter simply my home, and I felt that way from day one. He added: “The connection with Milan is strong: my children are growing up here, my wife has a restaurant, and I feel the love of the people.”