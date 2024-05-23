May 23, 2024

Insulting! Barcelona puts the league in the position its leadership and coach took it to

Cassandra Curtis May 23, 2024 2 min read

The Bullfighters have put the definition of this first semester in red hot, sitting just one point below leaders Independiente del Valle. Character and courage were born in Monumental as they were chair football against Albo to beat them by two (2) to zero (0).

A fantastic first half with continuous work from the locals, high pressing, quick recovery of the ball and an attacking willingness to make the difference. In the 30th minute, Sosa’s pass to break the lines, Fydriszewski passed the ball to Damian Diaz, who controlled the score and set it up for a real great goal.

The start of the second half, and once again it was Barcelona that was able to make the difference. In the 47th minute, Leonay Souza scored the ball for Adonis Preciado. Center from the wing from the right side and an effective header from Francisco Wiedrzewski.

The league had sparked reactions with the entry of Michael Estrada and they scored with Arce, but the play was canceled due to offside. At no time did they make greater differences, even singing “olé” in Monumental, to reflect the dominance of their rivals.

