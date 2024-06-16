The PLD believes that it must engage in self-criticism after the electoral failure Momento.net

Francisco Dominguez Brito.

by

Evie

Date: 06/15/2024



SANTO DOMINGO, June 15 – Member of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and former Attorney General of the Republic, Francisco Domínguez Brito, said that after the electoral failure, this organization must undergo a process of serious reflection and self-criticism.

He said he also had to “fill himself with energy and courage to take on the defense of the population.”

Dominguez Brito said, through a statement from his party, that “the population is not resisting the current situation, the costs of living continue to rise, and salaries are very low, among other evils.” “What is required is that we continue to maintain a position of defending national interests.”

He believes that the 10th Ordinary Congress of the PLD should move towards these goals.

He explained that, according to the approval of the PLD Central Committee, Congress will devote the first month of the three months that will continue for the evaluation, which must move from private to public and from public to private.

Addressing weaknesses and strengths at the national level

Realizes that in municipal areas, municipalities, constituencies, districts and divisions, the party struggle must delve into the weaknesses, strengths and opportunities of the party.

“The truth must come from the participation of members and activists in an honest, not imposed, evaluation process. He added that knowing how to listen is essential in an organization.

When raising the need for a complete top-down and bottom-up review, the former Senator of the Republic said no one has a monopoly on the truth.

The PLD placed third in the presidential elections and did not gain a single senator in the congressional elections. In addition, it has significantly reduced the number of seats in the House of Representatives

Share it on your networks:









