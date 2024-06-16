Cristina Porta reveals the reason she ended her friendship with Patricia Corsino

during “House of the Famous 4” to Telemundo, Puerto Rico gave birth to an adopted daughter in the person of a Spanish journalist Cristina Porta Acosta. As soon as she set foot on Puerto Rican soil last Thursday, the publicist also admitted that she felt “love at first sight.”

“I expected that it would be a trip that would define my life, but I never imagined it in relation to Puerto Rico. Since I boarded airportPeople have approached me, but in a nice way, with real affection. (They recognized me) super quickly, I was wearing a hat and everything, it’s unbelievable. It is true that in Spain “We’re much cooler and they probably know me, but they don’t get closer to me.”

The sports expert recalls that when she saw the way her former teammate behaved, Maribelli RiveraLong live this post “reality show”, I was able to understand how passionate Puerto Ricans are when it comes to standing up for themselves. He also described that in his homeland these types of tribute are only experienced in… soccer.

Advertising

“I mean, how nice it is that your island recognizes you like this after winning a program, and I also feel now, what they’re doing to us, at least for Clovis And for me, and for Maribelli too, this is how they are brought to the island, because we welcome them. “I specifically feel like I have a lot of Puerto Rican fans because I received so many messages of support when I left (home),” he commented.

Through the absolute winner of season 4, Porta also confirmed that the character of Puerto Ricans is very similar to that of Spaniards. Despite the misunderstanding that occurred between her and the businesswoman, the sports reporter confirmed that their friendship is sincere. See also Aceline Derbez shows why she's the queen of Instagram

After six weeks of returning to normal life, he won second place in the “reality program” “Secret Story: House of Secrets” in 2021He stated that he could not comprehend how much his life had changed. In less than three months, he left his job, his country, lived in the “craziest celebrity house,” and did well.

“Yes, it is true that there were people who looked for it and wanted to participate, but I received a call and it changed my life. I spent seven years in the world of sports, in football, then I went to a reality show, and it went very well, and then I went into the world of entertainment. He explained: “ “I’m back on a reality show now and I think I’ll continue like that.”

The six-time nominee to leave “The House of the Famous” revealed to El Nuevo Día that she received a professional offer in Spain. However, he believes his leap into Spanish television had a greater purpose than the success achieved so far.

Advertising

“ My life had to change. I’m not telling you, Miami, Mexico, and now, Puerto Rico “open,” why not. I would consider coming to work in Puerto Rico, I am single; I have my family that I love, but I am very independent, I love learning about different cultures. “ Cristina Porta is a journalist from Spain

1 / 10 | Maribelli, Clovis and Cristina are in charge of Telemundo Puerto Rico. The production of “Día a día” by Telemundo Puerto Rico presented a special program on the occasion of Maribelly Rivera’s birthday. – Nahira Montcourt

What happened between Cristina Porta and Patricia Corsino

About his relationship with the Puerto Rican broadcaster Patricia Corsinowhom she once described as “the perfect friend,” Porta was candid. “No, we’re not friends anymore. We haven’t spoken again since the reality show ended,” he confirmed. See also Proud mum: Shakira celebrates leaps and bounds and screams at her son Sacha Pique's new achievement

The Spanish woman, who has always described herself as an “honest” person, added that after the departure of the previous talent “I know everything” to Waba TV, he was able to share some things he didn’t like about his post. He explained that the Puerto Rican woman’s position ended any possibility of continuing the friendship.

“She didn’t take criticism, it was like talking directly to the wall. However, when Paolo came out, we were able to talk about it and we got through it. I think that when you experience something very strong, for example, like what happened with Maribelli, something unites us.” “For life, if there is some affection, it will be amplified.”

Currently, Maribelli is a “great friend” of Porta. On the other hand, “he’s not the same person I met at home,” said Corsino, who always opted for authenticity.

The caller will return to Spain next Wednesday.