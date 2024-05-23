May 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Where, how and when can it be purchased?

Where, how and when can it be purchased?

Cassandra Curtis May 24, 2024 1 min read

05-23-2024

Certain. he CD Marathon Announce the date, time and points of sale of the ticket office for the grand final match against Olympia in it Yankel Rosenthal.

In recent days, fans of the finalists have been wondering when and where tickets will go on sale to watch the final.

Given this, Rollin PeñaThe Vice President of the Green Team confirmed when and where tickets will be sold for this important match San Pedro Sula.

Justin Campos, the new coach of Real España: The comparison with Truglio and the challenge in Honduras and the Teco he recommended

—When and where to buy them? —

The director of Al-Rajla explained that tickets will now be available on Friday, May 24, starting at 3 p.m.

Peña confirmed that tickets will be available at DIUNSA stores, Almacenes el Titán and Balleadas Express restaurants in San Pedro Sula.

Rollin He added that they have spoken with sponsors about limiting ticket sales. That is, the fan will be able to purchase five tickets in larger quantities.

“We talked to sponsors about limiting tickets to five per person and not just one person monopolizing the tickets,” he commented. Rollin Pena.

See also  Diego Aguirre was sent off by the machine, after a 7-0 win over America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Insulting! Barcelona puts the league in the position its leadership and coach took it to

May 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“I feel like I am at the level of Mbappé, Haaland or Kane, some of whom received less wages than me.”

May 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Atalanta wins the Europa League over Bayer with a hat-trick from Lookman

May 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Where, how and when can it be purchased?

May 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Russia has threatened to attack British military targets if Ukraine bombs its territory with British weapons

May 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Border security bill fails in Senate (again)

May 23, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

N26, was fined in Germany for non-compliance with anti-money laundering protocols

May 23, 2024 Zera Pearson