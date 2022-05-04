‘I believe in love’: Kim Kardashian is in love with Pete Davidson, admits she wants to get married again

Kim kardashian Despite three failed marriages, he does not rule out courtship againso we wouldn’t be surprised if he announced in a short time a formal commitment with Peter Davidson.

and that is In previewing the new chapter of “The Kardashians,” the social activist talks with her mom Kris Jenner and other friends about the possibility of her getting to the altar once again.

“I believe in love… For this reason, I hope there is only one wedding for me. The fourth is magic!”says the 41-year-old businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t rule out hitting the altar again

Photo: YouTube capture

It was last March when Kim signed her divorce with her Kanye West After a big confrontation in the courtsThe couple agreed to joint custody of their children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalmist.

Before marrying Kanye West, Kim kardashian Married Music Producer Damon Thomas From 2000 to 2004 and With NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since they formalized their relationship on social networks with two photos, which are often displayed in public. His most recent appearance occurred in Met Gala 2022 This week, she wore a sparkly Balenciaga dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Davidson, 28, wore a black suit and Prada sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together at the MET Gala 2022

Photo: Instagram kimkardashian

The socialite drew attention with her tight-fitting dress, because in order to wear it she had to lose an average of seven kilograms and look amazing, just as Marilyn Monroe did when she used it to sing to US President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

