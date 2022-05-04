Comedian Dave Chappelle was assaulted during ‘The Stand Up’ and was recorded on video

comedian Dave Chappelle He was injured during a show at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his work as the man was taken away in an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said early Wednesday that the man was carrying a fake handgun with a real knife blade inside, NBC News reported. The Los Angeles Police Department of Public Relations did not make any official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, nor did it immediately respond to a request for more details from the Associated Press.

Chappelle was performing a stand-up routine in the runway as part of “Netflix Is a Joke” when the man went up on stage and confronted him. Jamie Foxx He was on the wings of the stage and Chappelle thanked him for responding to the attack. for this part, Chris Rock He was also there and jokingly asked if it was the attacker will Smith.

It must be remembered that on the 27th of last March, slap rock smith During the Academy Awards, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife.