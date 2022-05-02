Andres Hurtado Was Giving A Diamond Ring To Azteca TV Host And They Called Him “Businessman” | Offers

What is the thing? Andres Hurtado It became news again in Mexico after she was linked to her Beautiful Aztec driver responds to the name Zelma Shereme And Who even say that the driver would have fallen in love with them and wooed them.

Mexican media described Andres Hurtado as a “Peruvian magnate”. He is about to buy some shares of TV Azteca, where he will be broadcasting his show soon.

According to the Mexican newspaper “La Verdade”, Andres Hurtado would have been amazed by the beauty Zelma Cherem, whom he met in the halls of TV Azteca on one of his many visits.

The media also reports that Andres Hurtado wanted to invite her to Peru to visit his show, but the trip was not completed because she had to fulfill a series of contracts.

Andrés Hurtado would have given a diamond ring to TV host Azteca

The gift was not accepted

But not everything remains there. Mexican press reports indicate this And Andres Hurtado would have tried to give her a beautiful diamond ring, A gift she finally turned down because they suggest she is focusing on her career on TV.

After going out to eat at a posh restaurant in Mexico, Zelma Cherem thanked him for the gesture with an emotional message he shared on Instagram with the “Peruvian businessman” he calls “brother.”

Andrew, my brother! You are indeed Mexican ❤️🙌. You are a gentleman! What an honor and happiness to be here and to share a beautiful night with you and your wonderful people,” the Mexican host wrote.