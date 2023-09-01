September 1, 2023

HRAEB announces the areas of opportunity it offers to students and educators in the field of health sciences at BUAZ

Zera Pearson September 1, 2023 1 min read

In order to know the areas of opportunity offered by the Higher Specialty Regional Hospital Baguio (HRAEB), with whom the field of health sciences signed a cooperation agreement on August 15, held an online briefing.

Welcoming the assistants, including directors, program directors and students, the coordinator of the field of health sciences, Juan Armando Flores de la Torre, thanked Dr. Maria Maldonado Vega, a researcher in Doctors of Science “D” at the hospital, for working on signing the cooperation agreement between the two sides, as well as setting the time to attend the session and answer any inquiries.

He also thanked the Health Sciences Liaison Officer, José Abraham García Berumen, because thanks to his contacts progress has been made in the part of knowledge related to this field.

Among the questions asked to HRAEB scholars are pharmaceutical services, apprenticeships, social service, medical residencies, as well as dissertation development and residencies.

It should be noted that HRAEB is a decentralized public body, affiliated to the Federal Ministry of Health, with its headquarters in León, Guanajuato; It provides specialized medical care to patients from the Bajio region such as Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Zacatecas, Michoacan and Queretaro.

