How was Belinda and Christian Nodal’s party to welcome 2022 | Mexico | MX | celebrity nnda nnlt | Chica

Just as they were in 2021, Belinda And Christian Nodal will once again be the center of the entertainment media’s attention after we started 2022 together in love more than ever. This time, the witnesses of this love are the relatives of the regional music singer who greeted the New Year with them in Cartagena, Colombia.

as you remember, The couple spent the Christmas holidays with the family of the translator “Light Without Gravity”.Taking advantage of the fact that both Mexican parents went to visit their daughter Amelie in Canada; So it’s their turn to be with the contract.

But how was the meeting, as the Spaniards were next to her future in-laws and son-in-law. Here are all the details.

Belinda and Christian Nodal started the year in love more than ever (Photo: Silvia Christina Nodal/Instagram)

How did Belinda and Christian Nodal’s party greet 2022?

Thanks to Silvia Kristina Nodal, mother and director of the translator “They Didn’t Tell You Badly”, it was possible to find out how the Nodal family’s reunion with Belinda was thanks to the fact that she posted several moments on her social networks.

Celebration place

Decoration of the venue in Cartagena, where Belinda and Christian Nodal greeted the New Year 2022 (Photo: Silvia Christina Nodal/Instagram)

The first thing he shared was where they were to greet the New Year 2022. A space whose decorations were very elegant, with a sumptuous table with flower arrangements and a banquette.

Billy’s future mother-in-law wrote, “A completely different year in this beautiful and beautiful country: Oh, beautiful Cartagena! My best wishes, that this coming year will come laden with many blessings and above all full of health.”

couple look

Belinda’s pink dress that left Christian Nodal in love (Image: Silvia Christina Nodal/Instagram)

How could it be otherwise, Belinda wore a cute little pink dress that left her partner with his mouth open, who didn’t stop looking at her at all times and more when he took the microphone to sing some songs to the family and guests.

While Christian Nodal had a more casual look, he wore a dark green shirt and black pants.

One hug in the new year

Belinda and Christian Nodal salute each other in 2022 (Photo: Silvia Christina Nodal/Instagram)

When the bells rang warning that it was midnight, the singers clung into a firm, loving embrace, wishing each other all the best in 2022, which would apparently be the year they arrived at the altar.

Meanwhile, Nodal’s relatives did the same, some even gave their speeches and we saw some under the table. Then came the toast.

Interpretation of topics

Christian Nodal performs songs for his family in celebration of New Year’s Eve (Photo: Silvia Christina Nodal/Instagram)

Both delighted those who attended the year-end party with their voices and themes. When Belinda sang the song “Bella Traición”, her boyfriend couldn’t stop looking at her and sang the lyrics with gusto.

So did Christian Nodal, who also sang several songs with the emotion that defines him.

Instagram videos for new year party