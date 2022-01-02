January 2, 2022

Michelle Salas is traveling for an emergency New Year’s Eve, why?

January 2, 2022

Later, Donna Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter revealed: “I am writing this from the clinic where she is being treated for a small tumor on her tongue that was discovered two days ago. I still don’t want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I’m crumbling into 1,000 pieces. I just ask you to You preserve it in your prayers and ask about it.”

Stephanie Salas’ daughter realized that 2021 was a difficult year with a lot of learning.

Finally, Michelle admitted her hopes that her beloved pet would recover. “This cat has been my partner for 8 years, my best friend, he is the one I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why he is but God knows why he does things and I wish from the bottom of my heart that he would help him out of this. Infinite thanks.”

Michelle Salas has been aware of the health of her great-grandmother, Donna Silvia Pinal, who is recovering positively at home after testing positive for Covid.

Michelle Salas passed a few days after arriving in Mexico where she planned to spend Christmas with her family, including the mothers of the Pinal breed, a wish that did not come true because the first actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the hospital, so far it keeps her isolated at home without any symptoms.

