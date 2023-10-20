How to lose weight while meditating

the Afghan walkIt is a practice that combines physical exercise with contemplation, is gaining more and more popularity all over the world. While many of us take steps every day, we rarely take a moment to become aware of our breathing and connect with our inner selves. Afghan walking is a form of moving meditation that allows us to do just that, and at the same time, it can help us Lose weight and improve our physical and mental health.

Afghan walking is a practice that relies on synchronizing our breathing with our steps. The process is very simple and can be done anywhere you can walk comfortably. Here we present to you a A step-by-step guide to getting started:

Isolation from the outside world: Before you get started, make sure you turn off notifications on your phone and leave any work-related thoughts or other worries behind. The goal is to be in the present moment.

Start your journey: Start by walking at a comfortable pace, neither too slow nor too fast.

Synchronize your breathing: While walking, start synchronizing your breathing with your steps. In three steps, gradually inhale through your nose.

Hold your breath: In step four, hold your breath while your lungs are full of air.

Exhale gradually: In the next three steps, exhale through your mouth.

Hold your breath again: In step eight, hold your breath while your lungs are empty.

Repeat this cycle of inhalation and exhalation while continuing to walk.. If you feel comfortable, you can perform several cycles one after the other, or alternate with moments of natural breathing.

Benefits of walking afghan

Not only is Afghan walking an effective way to meditate on the go, it also provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. By focusing on breathing and walking, you can try the following:

Reducing stress: By focusing on your breathing and letting go of daily worries, you can significantly reduce stress and anxiety.

Improve focus: Consistent practice of Afghan walking can improve your ability to focus and pay attention in other areas of your life.

Greater awareness: This helps you become more aware of your body and surroundings, which can lead to increased self-awareness and understanding of yourself.

Weight loss: By combining meditation and exercise, Afghan walking can be an effective tool for losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Improving cardiovascular health: Regular walking is good for the heart, and Afghan walking, by adding synchronization of breathing, can have a more positive effect on cardiovascular health.

While the above guide suggests a 3-1/3-1 breathing cycle, there are no hard and fast rules. You can customize the practice according to your needs Preferences and needs. You can choose shorter or longer courses depending on what is most comfortable for you. The key is to focus on your breathing and enjoy the process.

Afghan walking is a practice that combines exercise, meditation and wellness into one package. By spending time walking mindfully and in sync with your breathing, you can experience a number of benefits for your physical and mental health. So, next time you go for a walk, consider trying the Afghan walk and see how it can turn out Improve your overall well-being. Not only will you walk, you’ll meditate!

