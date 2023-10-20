Science fair held within the framework of the 48th anniversary of Tec de Parral – El Sol de Parral

Within the framework of the 48th anniversary of its founding Parral technique it will happen School activities on Thursday and Friday On this occasion, science and technology projects were presented within the Expo-Ciencias exhibition, which is held in Tech gymis presented to the public 36 innovative projects Students from educational institutions from the state’s municipalities participate in it.

In the Science fair Who organized Parral technique In memory of 48th anniversary of its founding They have revealed themselves 36 projects implemented by students from the municipalities of Parral, Valle de Allende, Jiménez, Nuevo Casas Grandes, Juárez and Chihuahuathe director of the host campus Tecnológico was responsible for welcoming the teachers and students who were present at Science fair.

the Director of Tecnológico de Parral, María de Lourdes Villanueva Chavez, In his message about the start of his activities Parral technique He thanked the speakers for their visit and called on the students to continue their scientific and technological projects, considering that it is important for young university students to have the spirit of creativity in making life projects.

In facilities Tech gym 36 platforms have been installed, one for each project presented to the attending public, from which the work of young people in developing science and technology projects can be monitored, among them; Jobs in food, robotics, chemistry, cosmetics, mine plan development, physical therapy, industrial safety, medical field, hydraulics, investment plansamong other things.

Among the participating students were from schools in Basic, Secondary and Higher Level of CBTis 228, Conalep, Federal Secondary Schools, Cervantes Institute, Research Institute, Cecyt del Valle de Allende, Tecnológico de Jiménez, UACH Students of Chihuahua, UCJ University of Juárezamong other educational institutions.

As well as the director of Technológico de Parral María de Lourdes Villanueva They indicated that they are happy and honored on this occasion The university campus to host the science exhibitionAs it is being organized for the first time, it was also reported that the national event will be held in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora.

He also highlighted that during these two days the institution will be… Cultural activities and conferencesThe director stated that they are proud to belong to this educational institution, which is considered an MMaximum study house in Paral, During Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20, various academic activities will be carried out, and residents are invited to participate in these celebrations.

Likewise, IIt was reported that the Expo-Science exhibition was opened this Thursday the 19th in the Tecnológico de Parral gymnasiumThe book was presented “Secrets and efforts of an entrepreneur” There were guided visits from city schools to the institution, and a play entitled “Custom miracles.”

For this one Friday at 9 a.m. Presentation of the conference “The Easiest Path to Success”taught by Professor Francisco Rueda Carrera, at 10:30 am the award ceremony and closing of the work of Tecnológico de Parral,