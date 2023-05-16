May 17, 2023

How much money does Walmart make in one day?

Zera Pearson May 16, 2023 1 min read

According to Walmart’s annual report, the company generated about $559.2 billion in total in fiscal 2021. This means that Wal-Mart earns about $1.53 billion per day on average..

It is important to note that this amount includes all the money that Walmart has earned in its various areas of business, such as selling food, clothing, household products, and electronics.

The average daily income is obtained by dividing the total income by the 365 days of the fiscal year.

It is necessary to take into account that Walmart’s income is not the same throughout the year. There are changes in sales depending on the seasons, being highest during the holidays and lowest during the summer months.

for this reason, Walmart’s revenue can change a lot in a single day, depending on factors such as the time of year, promotions being run, and demand. from clients.

It is necessary to distinguish between Wal-Mart’s revenue and its profits.

Although the company generates impressive daily revenue, it also has various expenses, such as cost of goods sold, employee salaries, and general expenses.

