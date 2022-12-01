The success of the global pilot program for four working days a week

Four working days a week: a test that pays off 4:54

London (CNN Business) – Referee: a Four working days a week It’s good for business.

After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers who tested the schedule, with no pay cut, are unlikely to return to a standard workweek, according to the organizers of the global pilot programme.

None of the 27 participating companies who responded to a 4 Day Week Global survey said they were inclined or planned to return to their old 5-day routine. About 97% of the 495 employees who responded said they wanted to commit to a four-day week.

Most of the companies that participated in the test were based in the United States and Ireland. Survey respondents rated their overall experience a 9 out of 10, based on productivity and performance.

The workers were similarly positive about the experience, reporting reduced levels of stress, fatigue, insomnia, fatigue, and improvements in physical and mental health.

The experience was also good for the company’s bottom line. And the average income increased by 38% compared to the same period last year, according to the survey.

4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit organization, teamed up with researchers from Boston College, University College Dublin, and the University of Cambridge for the test. It was divided into two groups, starting in February and April this year.

The employees did not report an increase in the intensity of their work, said Juliette Shore, a professor of sociology at Boston College and the trial’s principal investigator.

This indicates that the work reorganization strategy was successful and performance was not achieved. [acelerando]which is neither sustainable nor desirable,” he said.

win win

John Leland, chief strategy officer at Kickstarter, a crowdfunding site participating in the testing, called the schedule “a real win-win.”

“The four-day week has been transformative for our business and our people. Employees are more focused, more engaged and dedicated, helping us achieve our goals better than ever.”

A separate six-month trial in the UK, also run by 4 Day Week Global, involving 70 companies and 3,300 workers, concluded this month. The results of that trial – The largest in the world As of now – it will be published in February.

Earlier this year, the trial of workers in the United Kingdom described it to CNN Business How the extra day off has improved their lives, giving them more time to run errands, pursue hobbies, and simply recharge.

Calls to shorten the work week It has gained strength in recent years. With millions of employees shifting to remote work during the pandemic – reducing the time and cost of commuting – these calls have only increased.