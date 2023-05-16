LinkedIn launches new tools to spot fake profiles

LinkedIn has more than 740 million users worldwide.

linkedin It is the largest social media platform for professionals and businesses in the world. It currently has more than 740 million users worldwide and it continues to grow every day. However, it is also a platform that can be used for fraudulent purposes, something that has been seen significantly and because of this, there has been a need for more security on the platform, and it recently announced that it will start verifying user profiles in order to improve trust in the platform.

The platform has become a major platform for establishing business contacts and thus enhancing personal brand, as well as reputation. Connected. Founded in December 2002 and launched in May 2003, it is currently owned by a company Microsoft Based in Sunnyvale, California, Ryan Roslansky is the current CEO.

As of March 2022, linkedin Ranked as the leading social network that prospective employees in the US use when searching for work, and ranks above the top job search and company review platform glass door.

According to Statista data, in 2021 there were approximately 774 million LinkedIn users globally, and about 49 million of those users had accounts. beloved. It is estimated that the company made about 4 thousand 450 million dollars in the aforementioned year through subscribers beloved.

Linkedin against fake profiles

linkedin advertisement New security features to provide more tools When determining the validity of the account. A research team called ESET analyzed it and came up with some guidelines for account protection: The first is called “About this profile” It allows you to get more information about an account such as when the profile was created, the date it was last updated, and whether the phone number is verified or if the email associated with the LinkedIn account is from a company.