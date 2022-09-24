Houston made a special announcement for Yuli Gurriel fans – SwingComplete

Written by Jerry Diaz / @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros qualified for the post-season for the sixth consecutive time and grabbed the All West team badge for the fifth time in the past six years. From 2017 to 2022, they only faltered in the short 2020 campaign when Oakland A was better.

In the current harvest, the goal is to be the winning team in the new arena and in the face of the qualifiers repeat in the world championship and win it as in 2017.

In addition to sports, the Astros have other attractions on the field throughout the year. As announced by their official social media accounts, 10,000 fans will be able to get a T-shirt from Yuli Guriel September 30th at Minute Maid Park. Friday’s challenge will be against the Tampa Rays and begin at 8:10 p.m. ET.

We’ll probably see the last Sancti Spiritus game in Houston. The 38-year-old is out of contract and will be a free agent at the end of the post-season.

gorilla He has played for the Astros since his major league debut in 2016. There he has a .284/.328/.449 (AVG/OBP/SLG) streak product of 856 hits in 3,010 times at bat including 203 doubles, five triples and 94 He runs at home in 792 games. He collected 429 RBIs, scored 398 points, 186 base on balls and 366 offensive hits.