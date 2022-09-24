Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

2022-09-23

From the first minute Hector “little dog” Castilians He did not stop breathing in the neck Leo Messiwho scored two goals in Argentina win 3-0 In a friendly match against Honduras played on Hard Rock in Miami. The midfielder was chosen by the coach Diego Vazquez To give a solo follow up to a star Paris Saint-GermainAt the end of the match, he ended up exchanging a shirt. Watch: This was the moment when Messi gave his shirt to Castellanos before the media, Castilians Connect with enough passion and humility his experience in the game Messiwith whom he shared a few sentences before his overwhelming personal trademark until he left in the 76th minute of the match. – What did he say – Messi’s celebration from the beginning Those were the instructions and what he was trained. He had to do it and I think he did it in a great way. Coach Diego Vazquez told me that he will personally identify Messi from the first day of the training camp (Monday).”

How did you prepare to teach the lion? “I was given a player with very good ball-handling qualities, it was Joe Benavides, who was shown videos of Leo’s moves, while they taught me how a player marked him in a match he played against Girona when he was at Barcelona. They made me do these pointing motions, and I had to follow him (Gao), and also see how Leo was shaped, which he does very well. What did he tell you during the match? See also Honduras crushes the British Virgin Islands and continues its fight to advance to the Women's World Cup “I’ll be honest with you,” he said to me and he’s very nice and quiet: ‘Aren’t you following me throughout the game? ‘I answered ‘By the truth that yes, crack’; Leo smiled. He didn’t tell me more, since then I seemed annoyed from time to time (laughs), but he didn’t say anything rude to me.