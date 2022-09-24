September 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi's shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

Cassandra Curtis September 24, 2022 3 min read

2022-09-23

From the first minute Hector little dogCastilians He did not stop breathing in the neck Leo Messiwho scored two goals in Argentina win 3-0 In a friendly match against Honduras played on Hard Rock in Miami.

The midfielder was chosen by the coach Diego Vazquez To give a solo follow up to a star Paris Saint-GermainAt the end of the match, he ended up exchanging a shirt.

Watch: This was the moment when Messi gave his shirt to Castellanos

before the media, Castilians Connect with enough passion and humility his experience in the game Messiwith whom he shared a few sentences before his overwhelming personal trademark until he left in the 76th minute of the match.

– What did he say –

Messi’s celebration from the beginning

Those were the instructions and what he was trained. He had to do it and I think he did it in a great way. Coach Diego Vazquez told me that he will personally identify Messi from the first day of the training camp (Monday).”

How did you prepare to teach the lion?

“I was given a player with very good ball-handling qualities, it was Joe Benavides, who was shown videos of Leo’s moves, while they taught me how a player marked him in a match he played against Girona when he was at Barcelona.

They made me do these pointing motions, and I had to follow him (Gao), and also see how Leo was shaped, which he does very well.

What did he tell you during the match?

See also  Honduras crushes the British Virgin Islands and continues its fight to advance to the Women's World Cup

“I’ll be honest with you,” he said to me and he’s very nice and quiet: ‘Aren’t you following me throughout the game? ‘I answered ‘By the truth that yes, crack’; Leo smiled. He didn’t tell me more, since then I seemed annoyed from time to time (laughs), but he didn’t say anything rude to me.

How was your experience distinguishing it?

“It was a mental duel with him, not a physical one. Sometimes he stayed in an offside position and made me work twice because I had to be careful to cut him back with the midfield.

In terms of the result, I think maybe it was not expected, it was not the result that was due, Honduras wanted to win, but we have to realize that we were facing one of the favorites to win the World Cup.”

Messi scored the goals but you took the shirt…

“I’m wearing the shirt, I won a lot today (laughs). At the end of the match we made eye contact and I was just going to ask him to replace the shirt, but he remembered that and pointed it at him because he said yes before. I asked him the moment he asked me if I would tag him throughout the match.”

Lionel Messi sought Hector Castellanos after the match to exchange his promised shirt. Photo: Youssef Amaya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Houston made a special announcement for Yuli Gurriel fans – SwingComplete

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ecuador could not beat Saudi Arabia (0-0) in a friendly match with FIFA due to its lack of strength | football | Sports

September 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the match Real Salt Lake vs Atlas (1-2). Objectives

September 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

The US has not ruled out military intervention in Haiti

September 24, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

This is the correct technique

September 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

September 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward