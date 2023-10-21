A solemn opening for the 2023 Pan American Games Santiago

The greatest sporting festival on the continent began with an opening Pan American Games Santiago 2023. The 41 participating countries and more than four thousand athletesIt was shown at length Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium In the Andean capital.

The event started with a fun event Attendees were presented with a little history of this South American country. A ten second countdown began and the first music show of the night began with the popular local artist performing Juanita Parra He played a drum solo with Andean rhythms He made the tens of thousands of fans in the stadium shake.

All this was done in presence Chilean President Gabriel Buric, He was accompanied by a leader Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, And a leader International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

With aerial acrobats at the four corners of the national stadium, The atmosphere took on dream-like overtones and the various Chilean bird fauna were represented, after which the stage began to fill with men and women dressed in extensive costumes and make-up creating an appearance To the parade of 41 countries Who will participate in Panamerica Games.

In alphabetical order, one delegation left one by one. Tricolor flags They appeared when the Mexican delegation headed by the flag bearers left. Karina Esquire and Carlos Sansoris. They are all wearing a beautiful pink Mexican jacket.

delegation Argentina He was the first to perform a parade in honor of the former pan American Games, Which was made in City of Buenos Aires, on the 19th51. The Chilean delegation was the last to attend as the host country.

in the end Boiler lighting It was in the hands Lucy Lopezmedalist at the first Pan American Games in 1951, accompanied by former tennis players Nicolas Massu and Fernando Gonzalez, Tennis gold medalists are multiplying Athens 2004. Masso also won the gold medal in the singles at the same games, while Gonzalez added a silver and bronze medal in the Beijing 2008 and Athens, respectively.

​

​