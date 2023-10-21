October 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A solemn opening for the 2023 Pan American Games Santiago

A solemn opening for the 2023 Pan American Games Santiago

Cassandra Curtis October 21, 2023 2 min read

The greatest sporting festival on the continent began with an opening Pan American Games Santiago 2023. The 41 participating countries and more than four thousand athletesIt was shown at length Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium In the Andean capital.

The event started with a fun event Attendees were presented with a little history of this South American country. A ten second countdown began and the first music show of the night began with the popular local artist performing Juanita Parra He played a drum solo with Andean rhythms He made the tens of thousands of fans in the stadium shake.

All this was done in presence Chilean President Gabriel Buric, He was accompanied by a leader Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, And a leader International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

With aerial acrobats at the four corners of the national stadium, The atmosphere took on dream-like overtones and the various Chilean bird fauna were represented, after which the stage began to fill with men and women dressed in extensive costumes and make-up creating an appearance To the parade of 41 countries Who will participate in Panamerica Games.

In alphabetical order, one delegation left one by one. Tricolor flags They appeared when the Mexican delegation headed by the flag bearers left. Karina Esquire and Carlos Sansoris. They are all wearing a beautiful pink Mexican jacket.

delegation Argentina He was the first to perform a parade in honor of the former pan American Games, Which was made in City of Buenos Aires, on the 19th51. The Chilean delegation was the last to attend as the host country.

See also  Alan Pulido has a tear in his right foot قدم

in the end Boiler lighting It was in the hands Lucy Lopezmedalist at the first Pan American Games in 1951, accompanied by former tennis players Nicolas Massu and Fernando Gonzalez, Tennis gold medalists are multiplying Athens 2004. Masso also won the gold medal in the singles at the same games, while Gonzalez added a silver and bronze medal in the Beijing 2008 and Athens, respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A homer by Adulis Garcia turned the game around and sent the Texans crazy

October 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Altuve rejoins a select group in the postseason

October 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Real Spain falls to the bottom again; Three-way tie after marathon win

October 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple Podcast is now compatible with Amazon Alexa in Spain, Mexico, and 40 countries

October 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

This is Kim Kardashian’s reaction when her daughter, North, publicly revealed that she had dyslexia

October 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

These are the five attitudes shared by the people who smile the most

October 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A solemn opening for the 2023 Pan American Games Santiago

October 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis