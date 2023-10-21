October 21, 2023

A homer by Adulis Garcia turned the game around and sent the Texans crazy

Cassandra Curtis October 21, 2023 2 min read

Texas Rangers They faced a difficult stay as locals in Championship series. They lost their first two games at home. Among the few players who stood out is undoubtedly the Cuban Adulis Garciawho hit two home runs Houston Astros In the last two meetings.

Adolis He didn’t start the ALCS well, but as the games went on, his performance grew. However, Justin Verlander He was dominated several times in his first two shifts, but at the right time, when his team needed him most, the Cuban responded.advertisements

Adolis García’s huge home run turned the game on its head

The Siderales took command in the top of that loop thanks to a single by Jose Abreu that drove in Alex Bregman from third. With starter Justin Montgomery out, things didn’t look good, but Marcus Semien’s exceptional defensive play lifted morale.

Semien opened the game himself against Justin Verlander, who was not supposed to start the half. Despite missing, Corey Seager and Evan Carter tied it up and put the lead into the corners with a double and single, respectively. Esoic

Then it was his turn Adulis GarciaWhich didn’t let Verlander react. He attacked the first delivery, a 95-mile straight into the inside corner that Cuban did not miss. After a 108 mph hit, Avellani’s fielder put the ball outside the left field fence, out of reach of Chas McCormick.

With this strike, Adulis erased the difference and gave his team a 4×2 victory. For him, it was his ninth, 10th and 11th RBIs in the postseason, as was his home run, his fourth of these playoffs.

After running the house, Adulis Garcia He left his hits at .286/.302/.595/.897 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), with a double, six runs scored and 12 hits in 10 games.

Without further ado, enjoy the hit Adulis Garcia


