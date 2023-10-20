October 20, 2023

Altuve rejoins a select group in the postseason

Cassandra Curtis October 20, 2023

ARLINGTON — On Thursday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Rangers, Jose Altuve once again made history as a postseason starter.

This game marks the 100th appearance of the Venezuelan second baseman in the playoffs/World Series. Now Altuve is the seventh player in major league history to make at least 100 postseason appearances. He also broke a tie with Constantino “Tino” Martinez for seventh place alone in this division.

“It means you’ve been on a good team for a long time, and you have a lot to do with your team being there for a long time,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, who managed Altuve’s team in 50 of those games. . “There are many games. He does not feel tired or uncomfortable while playing in these games.

On the all-time list, Altuve was one of the best hitting players in the postseason. He is second in home runs (25), eighth in RBIs (51), eighth in doubles (20), and fourth in hits (85), among other categories.

All-time leaders in games played in the postseason

Barnabas “Bernie” Williams, 121 years old

