Real Spain falls to the bottom again; Three-way tie after marathon win

2023-10-19
he Royal Spain He did not know what it meant to win a classic match for more than a year and surrendered for the fifth time in a row against Marathon (1-2) in National League.
The Orenegro team, which added its 14th classic match without a win, was relegated to the second division, where it fell to eighth place due to a draw with its host. victory Reverse Real community (0-0).
Royal SpainIt is the worst defense in the tournament (conceding 26 goals) and is only bettered by it Wolves Subordinate UPNFMIt occupies last place with 8 points, although they both have the same number of lost matches, with eight defeats in 13 matches.
The machine has 13 modules and links with victoryAlthough it is worth noting that they are tied on goal difference (-6). Naturally, they are only three points away from the league zone, as sixth place, Vida, has 16 points.
On the other hand, the Marathonwho had just won two classics in a row since beating Motagua the day before, moved to the top of the table by adding 20 points.
However, they are seeded fourth, because although they have the same units as Genesis (third) and Motagua (second), their goal difference is lower. Olympia leads with 33 points, 13 points ahead of the rest of the teams.
