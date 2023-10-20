Real Spain falls to the bottom again; Three-way tie after marathon win

2023-10-19

he Royal Spain He did not know what it meant to win a classic match for more than a year and surrendered for the fifth time in a row against Marathon (1-2) in National League.

The Orenegro team, which added its 14th classic match without a win, was relegated to the second division, where it fell to eighth place due to a draw with its host. victory Reverse Real community (0-0).

Royal SpainIt is the worst defense in the tournament (conceding 26 goals) and is only bettered by it Wolves Subordinate UPNFMIt occupies last place with 8 points, although they both have the same number of lost matches, with eight defeats in 13 matches.