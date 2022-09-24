“It was a very tough match, they hit a lot”

2022-09-24
Lautaro Martinezwith a little, and Leo Messiwith their weakness, a seal of victory Argentina over Honduras In Miami to remain undefeated in 34 games.
Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt
Albiceleste is one of the top candidates for the World Cup in Qatar due to its cheerful and powerful game. after the match, Martinez Speak into microphones TyC Sports They claimed that the Karacho players were beaten.
“We got back together after a long time to continue doing what we were showing, and we want to keep lubricating it. It was a very tough match, they were very physical and they hit a lot, but the important thing was to do the things we planned and I think it worked for us, we were fair winners,” he commented the attacker.
Later he pointed out the short time remaining for the World Cup and did not hide his concern. “There is less and less time for the World Cup, and the truth is I’m very happy and hopefully we can continue like this,” he said.
In just four years of experience with Albiceleste, Lautaro added by Honduras His goal number 21. It was he who opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a cross pass from the “Babo” Gomez Leave the goalkeeper without reacting Luis Lopez.
Argentina Now he’s focused on the next and last match before the World Cup starts and it will be against Jamaica next Tuesday.
those led Lionel Scaloni They are only four games away from breaking the record Italia. Azura played 37 matches unbeaten at the end of 2021.
