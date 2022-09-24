September 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"It was a very tough match, they hit a lot"

“It was a very tough match, they hit a lot”

Cassandra Curtis September 24, 2022 2 min read

2022-09-24

Lautaro Martinezwith a little, and Leo Messiwith their weakness, a seal of victory Argentina over Honduras In Miami to remain undefeated in 34 games.

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt

Albiceleste is one of the top candidates for the World Cup in Qatar due to its cheerful and powerful game. after the match, Martinez Speak into microphones TyC Sports They claimed that the Karacho players were beaten.

“We got back together after a long time to continue doing what we were showing, and we want to keep lubricating it. It was a very tough match, they were very physical and they hit a lot, but the important thing was to do the things we planned and I think it worked for us, we were fair winners,” he commented the attacker.

Later he pointed out the short time remaining for the World Cup and did not hide his concern. “There is less and less time for the World Cup, and the truth is I’m very happy and hopefully we can continue like this,” he said.

Lautaro Martinez scored his 21st national team goal against Honduras. (Photo by Joseph Amaya)

In just four years of experience with Albiceleste, Lautaro added by Honduras His goal number 21. It was he who opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a cross pass from the “Babo” Gomez Leave the goalkeeper without reacting Luis Lopez.

Argentina Now he’s focused on the next and last match before the World Cup starts and it will be against Jamaica next Tuesday.

those led Lionel Scaloni They are only four games away from breaking the record Italia. Azura played 37 matches unbeaten at the end of 2021.

See also  Jorge Bengucci joins the focus of the Honduras national team. Rommel Quioto can come out - ten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Houston made a special announcement for Yuli Gurriel fans – SwingComplete

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ecuador could not beat Saudi Arabia (0-0) in a friendly match with FIFA due to its lack of strength | football | Sports

September 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Do we have to turn off bluetooth when we’re not using it?

September 24, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Abinader says the border has biometric authentication devices with data from Haitian gangs

September 24, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities in Teruel is accepting 34 foreign students this semester

September 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“It was a very tough match, they hit a lot”

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis