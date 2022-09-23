Ecuador could not beat Saudi Arabia (0-0) in a friendly match with FIFA due to its lack of strength | football | Sports

Ecuador could not beat Saudi Arabia (0-0) in a match held in Murcia (Spain), as the two teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and played their first friendly match between them in September.

Tricolor’s lack of strength remains a concern when there are 58 days left before the tournament’s debut, in a duel against the host, on Sunday, November 20.

Striker Ener Valencia, who completed the 90 minutes on Friday, was responsible for creating the most dangerous plays. He fought but did not score.

Michael Estrada, the national team’s top scorer in the South American match, entered the substitute in the second half.

The first action in the match was a cross from left back Pervis Estopinan that penetrated the “Green Hawks” area and was headed by defender Piero Hincapi towards the crossbar (min 8).

The clearest position in the first part was at the feet of Valencia. The Fenerbahce striker – with 8 goals this season in Turkey – finished off a straight shot after a corner kick by Jose Cifuentes, who had come in in the 25th minute to replace the injured Alan Franco, and goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais saved the hat-trick. attempt.

One change was made in the first half by coach Gustavo Alfaro.

After the break, Jose Cifuentes (60th minute) hit a shot from the front that was kept by the goalkeeper, and after the rebound the MLS LAFC midfielder attempted a left-footed shot but without power.

Al Owais left his skin on the field before the siege of the Ecuadoreans.

Angel Mina, on the field since the 73rd minute, entered the lane and worked on two cases that caused a danger in the region for the Saudi team. But once again Al Owais avoided the fall of his goal, especially in the 80th minute

In addition to Mina (by Gonzalo Plata), in the second 45 minutes, Byron Castillo entered the field, by Angelo Preciado; Nelson Angulo by Romario Caicedo and Michael Estrada by Carlos Gruezo.

Next Tuesday, September 27, Ecuador plays its last friendly match against Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany.

At the World Cup finals, to be held in November and December, Ecuador is in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands. For its part, Saudi Arabia appears at number C along with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

line up

Ecuador: Alexandre Dominguez – Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincabe, Jackson Poroso, Angelo Preciado (Byron Castillo, 66) – Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo (Michael Estrada, 68), Alan Franco (Jose Cifuentes, 25) – Romario Ibarra (Nelson Angolo, 66) , Gonzalo Plata (Angel Mina, 74) – Inner Valencia. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

Kingdom Saudi Arabia: Muhammad Al-Owais – Saud Abdul Hamid, Abdul-Ilah Al-Omari, Ali Hadi Al-Balihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani (Sultan Al-Ghanam, 45) – Sami Al-Naji (Harun Kamara, 68), Riyadh Al-Sharahili (Abdullah Mado, 89), Nasser Al. – Al-Dosari (Ali Al-Hassan 66) – Hattan Bahbri (Nawaf Al-Abed 74), Firas Al-Burkan (Mohamed Kanoo 66) and Salem Al-Dosari. DT: Herve Renard.

(Dr)