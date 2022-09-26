Honduran legends prevail in the category and beat Guatemala

Texas, United States.
The football party continued with a lot of adrenaline and passion with the duel of legends from Honduras and Guatemala, who demonstrated the quality of football.
The event was held at an impressive venue at Lake Worth School, where it was completely packed and Chapino’s fans were the majority, but H didn’t play alone and had the warmth of their fans.
Both teams had great glories and took a big step in eliminating Korea and Japan which still maintain a very attractive level for sports fans.
Honduran legends gave the fans joy by opening the scoring with Carlos Oliva, but that was not enough and soon the score became 2-0 with Carlos Pavon, who once again relived his historic celebrations in ‘flying shadow’ style.
Under the guidance of the great captain Amado Guevara, the Catracha legends began to decide the match and scored the third goal via Milton “Tyson” Nunez, who was looking for and found him.
At the end of the match, the Guatemalan legends reduced the score and through a penalty kick, with Carlos “Pescadeto” responsible for turning it into a goal and striking Henry Inamorado.
The starting team with which the selection of Honduran legends jumped to the action arena are: Henry Inamorado, Samuel Caballero, Arnold Cruz, Mario Péreos; Mauricio Sabillon, Amado Guevara, Jose Luis (Flaco) Pineda, Carlos Oliva, Jocon Reyes, Carlos Pavon and Tyson Nunez.
While the Guatemalan national team featured personalities such as: Carlos “Pescadeto” Ruiz, Juan Carlos Plata, Pando Ramirez, Gonzalo “Challo” Romero, Martin Machon, “Loco” Rodriguez, Julio Giron, Edgar “Gato” Estrada, Israel Donis; Sergio Navas, Jorge Rodas and Luis Reyes among others.
After the Honduran legends won 3-1, the rematch that the Guatemalan team requested has already been scheduled and could be played in November of this year.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
