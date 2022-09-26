First landing confirmed! This Chivas player will not remain at the club for 2023

This player is no longer on Herd’s plans for next year, so they won’t make the purchase option valid for him.

Opening 2022 is in the final stage, so Chivas Board of Directors headed by Ricardo Pelaez I started outlining the planning for the next tournament, where The possible rise and fall of the herd is analyzedwhere there will already be a confirmed exit in the fold.

In the past few hours, several names have been mentioned for the soccer stove heating, with A.Ian Pulido wants to return to Flock, a practically excluded footballer by the high command of rojiblancos. Another name that has been leaked is that of Martín Barragán del Puebla.

however, A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión That there is a player in the current first team who does not enter into plans for 2023, so it will not make a valid purchase option and They will bring him back to his original club at the end of this 2022 opening.

Paulo Yrizar has arrived in Guadalajara for the 2022 Clausura Championship Coming from Dorados to Tapatio, the team with which he showed a good performance and was later promoted to the first team, had little activity with him Adding only 20 minutes this semesterso he will return to the Sinaloa team, the owner of his message.

Currently, The striker is recovering from an injury he sustained in Sub 20 against tigers, So he did not go to the US tour to meet Cincinnati and America.

Who are the other players with one foot outside Chivas?

Within Guadalajara there are many items that will live out the last period of their stay in the herd, such as Jesus Molina and Hiram Mir, who will not be in renewal talks and their contract expires in December. The other players will be Antonio Briceño and Lalo Torres, who will not be part of the club’s plans for the next semester, but It will be used as a bargaining chip to get some reinforcements.

