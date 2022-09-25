TUDN LIVE ONLINE, Chivas vs. Chivas. America Online for Classics in Atlanta | Friendly match transfer link | Aztec TV | Aztec 7 | Channel 5 Live | free football | Total Sports

Across TUDN (Channel 5) for Mexico, Chivas s America They will measure their strength in a friendly match that will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Both teams come from falling in League Cup And now they will hold an exhibition duel for their fans. You can also follow the actions through Univision for the United States.

The ‘Águilas’ comes from losing on penalties (2-4) against Nashville in a valid League Cup match, but in the inaugural Liga MX Championship they are the leaders of the standings with 35 points and have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Holy Herd scored a negative result in the League Cup against Cincinnati (1-3). Without some of their chosen ones, they would seek to recover from the classic opponent even if it was an informal duel.

What time does CHIVAS vs. America is a friend 2022

In Mexico and Peru, play will start at 3:30 pm, while in the United States from 4:30 pm. Review international schedules.

Colombia – 3:30 PM

Ecuador – 3:30 pm

Bolivia – 4:30 PM

Paraguay – 4:30 pm

Venezuela – 4:30 PM

Argentina – 5:30 PM

Uruguay – 5:30 pm

Brazil – 5:30 PM

Where to watch CHIVAS VS. America

In Mexico, it will be watched via TUDN (Channel 5), while in the United States it will be broadcast by Univisión. Links to download TUDN to your cell phone, computer or tablet.

Where does Chivas play America in the Super Classic?

The ball will roll at Bobby Dodd Stadium at historic Grant Field, located at the corner of North Avenue on Tickwood Drive on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta.