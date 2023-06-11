Hold your breath before you see what Sofia Vergara looked like at 21

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara She has always been among the most beautiful actresses in this part of the planet ever since she appeared on screen. She even holds shoulders since the 2000s like Paris Hilton or Lindsay Lohan who we have been able to see without any makeup and her skin is incredible, considered one of the most beautiful in the world.

Sofia Vergara Which, in addition to being an excellent actress, model and presenter, has managed to earn her place among the most prominent celebrities. She has won many awards and has a beautiful and distinguished body that has won the admiration of men of all generations.

Sofia Vergara with 21 years of pretending. Source: Instagram

With 50 years and more than 29.6 million followers in his country social networks that follow his path and interact with all his posts, Sofia Vergara He shares everything related to his career, trips and events he attends. Also, leave posts about the moments you spend with family and friends.

This is how 21-year-old Sofia Vergara looked

Sofia Vergara She was one of the cheerleaders for the 1994 Viña del Mar Festival. In addition, in the first year she participated in the competition, she was crowned Queen. This is a memory, it seems, a source of pride for her which is why she decided to share some recordings of that experience on her Instagram account.

Sofia Vergara He uploaded two photos of himself cheering the Queen on when he was in the early 22-years-old, and emphasized his hair. “My best hair days are in Viña del Mar,” he wrote in the description. Immediately the post on the Meta platform was filled with more than 230 thousand likes and comments from all over the planet.

