Who is Carlos Quintanilla, Carlos Adian’s boyfriend: biography and photos | Celebrities from the United States | uses

Who is Carlos Quintanilla? Carlos Adien is having a great professional moment and is already one of the hottest faces on Spanish-language television with the fine work he does at the helm of At Home with Telemundo

“[Conducir un programa como “En casa con Telemundo”] it was a dream [para mí]”The young Puerto Rican host admitted in a remark he made Dominican content creator J. Neal.

Presenter Carlos Adyan at Nadia Ferreira’s birthday (Photo: Carlos Adyan/Instagram)

Carlos Adien lives his best moments on television

Carlos Adian’s career has grown rapidly, and without a doubt, the main reason for his success is how natural and authentic he is in front of the cameras and his interactions with the audience.

“I think the biggest challenge for any driver is to be myself, and luckily, I’m a very confident person. I’m someone who doesn’t hold back my opinions and I work for a company and I live in a country free of expression, so I feel that allows us too when we have these tools. essential to express ourselves freely.In my case, I have never hidden where I come from, never hidden what I think about life, and give my opinion freely on every subject I want to give my opinion”came in talking about the digital platform.

Adyan’s popularity is reflected in social networks, where, for example, he has Half a million followers on Instagrama space where he makes it clear that he enjoys his profession. “I don’t feel like I’m working… Sometimes it’s hard for me to ask about days off. People will see a lot of travel but it’s part of my job.”Indicates.

Part of his good moment also has to do with the emotional side, as the Telemundo presenter lives Happy relationship with Carlos QuintanillaWhich became his motivation to continue growing professionally.

Carlos Adyan on a trip with his partner Carlos Quintanilla (Photo: Carlos Adyan/Instagram)

The important position of Carlos Quintanilla, a friend of Carlos Adian

Carlos Quintanilla-Sacar is a writer and screenwriter who – starting at the age of 16 – became Vice President of Original Content for Sony Pictures Television Latin America. Likewise, he is responsible for the Spanish-language fantasy programming for SPT.

On his resume, there is also time at Telemundo Streaming Studios and being the creator of series such as “Z-Control” (Netflix), “Mujeres Asesinas” (Televisa), “rosary scissors” (SPT) and “Arms of a Woman” (HBO Max and Peacock).

Carlos Adyan shares his experiences with his friend Carlos Quintanilla on social networks (Photo: Carlos Adyan/Instagram)

The couple was transiting through Türkiye in March 2023, a place in the world where they showed love and complicity, as can be seen in the photos on their Instagram account. There they were able to visit the emblematic region of Cappadocia.

Adyan is proud of the relationship He responded strongly to the criticism of one of the followers. “That’s why there are so many women who can’t find a boyfriend. What a waste.”the netizen wrote in a photo of the couple, to which Carlos replied: “don’t come blame me for your problems”.

The tender love letter from Carlos Adean to Carlos Quintanilla

Carlos Adean talked about his relationship with Carlos Quintanilla through his social networks, stating that he is not afraid to express his feelings, despite comments that predicted a change in people’s perception of his personal brand.

Today I tell you, take your time and live the life that is only one. And you @tweet Thanks for teaching me to be safer, to let go of negative slippage, to prioritize what’s really important and to love healthy.”reads his Instagram post.

Carlos Adian data sheet

Name: Carlos Adian

Date of birth: December 31, 1995

Birthplace: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Nationality: Puerto Rico

Profession: TV host

Program: “At home with Telemundo”