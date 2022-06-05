4 actors speak fluent spanish

Everyone knows that Spanish It is one of the most difficult languages ​​to learn due to the extensive list of words and inflections it offers. It is undoubtedly a complex language, but it is still attractive to those who listen to it.

So much so that several hollywood actors They learned to speak it, either for their jobs or as a hobby. Some are still trying to improve it while others have managed to speak it perfectly. Let’s see some cases!

Gwyneth Paltrow

the hero of the story Shakespeare in love speak perfect spanish. From a young age, she has always been fond and curious about language. In this way he began his studies and when he was fifteen he spent the summer in Toledo trying to master it. To this day, he keeps it in practice and occasionally interacts with his fans.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of Spanish culture.

Viggo Mortensen

actor Lord of the Rings learn to speak Spanish From a very young age. case style Anya Taylor JoyThe actor moved to Argentina when he was two years old and lived there until he was eleven years old. Then his parents divorced and he went to live with his mother in the United States.

Because of this actor Speak fluent Spanish And he has always shown great affection for the country that has been his home for 9 years. Additionally, he speaks Italian, French and Danish (his origins are from his father).

Viggo Mortensen is a big fan of the Argentine soccer team San Lorenzo.

Freddy Highmore

The condition of the British actor is remarkable. He started his film career at the age of seven and when he was twelve he played the lead role Searching for Neverland s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Next to Johnny Depp. Since then a profession Freddy Highmore It was full of success and the last of the series good doctor.

but this is not all. The 30-year-old actor decided to study at Cambridge University and graduated with a double BA in Spanish and Arabic Philology with honors. Thanks to this, he spent several months in Madrid on a scholarship where he translated texts in a law firm. In addition, he speaks French and Portuguese. Polyglot!

Tom Hiddleston

the hero of the story loki It has a very similar story to Ghouinith baltrow. At the age of 15, he started studying the language for his pleasure. the same as what Highmore, He graduated with honors in Classical Studies from the University of Cambridge.

Tom Hiddleston has been encouraged to speak Spanish in many interviews.

the actor He speaks Spanish fluentlyFrench, Italian, Latin and Ancient Greek. In addition, he has shown on many occasions that he is an avid reader and fan of books like Jorge Luis Borges s kevidu.

