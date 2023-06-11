Today’s horoscope, June 11, 2023, for all zodiac signs

in it Horoscope todaySunday, June 11Universe Mercuryassociated with your thoughts and the words you use when speaking, changes to the sign twin To show you another way to interpret everyday events and express yourself in a more varied and joyful way.

Aries

Today Mercury will transit into Gemini, further streamlining your thoughts. Since they are a sign compatible with you, your sense of humor, sharpness, and brilliance can shine through, and you will put your ideas into action in a way that will expand your scope of work.

In addition, with this good influence, which will continue for the next three weeks, you will be active and concrete, as usual for you, but in a positive way, without bumping into anyone with your demands.

In this arrangement of ideas you will be more daring and dynamic in your work, as well as in everything you have to apply your iterative intelligence.

Taurus

The change that Mercury will bring about today will mobilize something in your heart so that you seek happiness in all that surrounds you. You will pay more attention to what is happening around you, you will be more detailed and you will put all your energy into achieving peace and harmony for those who are next to you.

In addition, social gatherings will be more pleasant for you, and you will express yourself in a very friendly manner, appreciating everyone around you.

On the one hand, you will feel that it is time to renew yourself, be more visible and tell your loved ones how much you love them and show them your affection.

Gemini

Today Mercury will enter your sign. Through this influence, you will be distinguished for your quickness of mind, but also for the sense of harmony that exists within you when you think and act in the same way.

Starting today and over the next three weeks, you will have a good time increasing your intellectual capacity and mental strength, directing your thoughts better and conquering your usual impatience a little more.

All these vibrations will increase your power of persuasion and it will be very easy for you to achieve the best negotiations, whether it be convincing partners, clients or your friends.

Cancer

Today Mercury will take a step closer to your sign every time. You will feel this influence positively when you discover that every hurdle of the day, you will be able to solve them quickly because your physical, mental and emotional bodies are perfectly aligned, giving you clarity in acting.

This coordination with your person also increases your intuition and perception, so that in addition to anticipating the events of the day, you will know what the other person is thinking, and thus you will be able to anticipate his reactions and decisions, with a preference for this. Your sales and promotions.

Leo

Today Mercury will move into Gemini and will be responsible for stimulating your mind, making it faster and focusing on the positive. This will make you feel more confident and hopeful and give you some empowerment.

In addition, you will realize that you are able to start a cycle with full force to put your ideas into practice, especially those that you have developed in recent weeks.

On the one hand, you will organize business meetings, quickly to present your projects as quickly as possible, consider relying on oil rituals for prosperity and well-being.

Virgo

Today Mercury will decide to pass through the sign of Gemini. This will not work in your favor since you are an air sign and you are an earth, since they are not compatible elements, they do give you a certain bad mood.

In addition, this lack of synchronicity will cause you to maintain a rebellious attitude towards the different events of the day and even more so if you feel that someone is trying to give you an order.

Like the people you work with, they will make you notice that you are very nervous, and this will upset you and you will feel a little anxious, which is why it is best to look for quiet moments in the day and connect with your inner world.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you, as Mercury, which represents your thoughts, transits into another air sign like yours, making it easier for you to have clear and methodical ideas.

This will help you resolve conflicting situations that you have been dragging on from the previous days, because you will analyze problems from another perspective and be able to discover many possible solutions and make the best decisions.

In this arrangement of ideas, you will also be able to understand the different opinions of others, and achieve approval among everyone to get more work activity.

Scorpio

Today Mercury transits Gemini, and you will have a more skilled and refined mind, which will give you an ease with words and you will be able to deliver whatever you speculate directly.

You will be able to verify this by dealing intelligently with different people and from different hierarchies due to work problems, and you will also be able to answer all their questions and it will be very easy for you to convince them without pressure or mental efforts.

On the other hand, it is a good time to seek new interests and direct your thinking along less familiar paths, and here I suggest using the best stone to transform your energy and change your luck.

Sagittarius

Today Mercury enters your opposite sign and with this movement you form an energy network that stimulates your mind to be wiser and more positive, but on the other hand, it will be very impulsive.

This will be reflected in your manner of speaking, which will be very fast without you being able to control what you are saying. In addition, this will lead to others not understanding you at times, and confrontations may arise that can put you in a difficult situation.

Since this will continue for the next 3 weeks, I recommend that until you get used to this speed, try to be a little quieter and quieter.

Capricorn

The influence of Mercury that will move into Gemini today emits a special energy that will motivate you to treat others with harmony and good manners.

These vibrations will keep you with optimistic thoughts and your mind will be more creative and open, making you feel good without allowing anything negative to cloud your thoughts.

In this way, you will express yourself in the work environment more confidently and encourage others to break away from the theories and structured ideas that do not allow them to be more effective in tasks because they cling to compliance with outdated instructions.

Aquarius

As a good Aquarian, you generally gather a lot of information before embarking on a project, and you may find it difficult to define it clearly and thus form your own definitions. However, today, with the change of sign of Mercury, your ability to make decisions and tune in will increase.

This will make you feel very confident and will be even more beneficial if you are working on a personal project because you will be able to show off as you move forward without a shadow of a doubt, relying on your research and conclusions. Also, by asking all the wealth of information you have, if someone questions your idea, you can immediately refute it.

Pisces

Mercury changes today, according to your horoscope, will make you think and analyze whether you are truly happy with what you do and in the relationship you have. You will analyze if this is the right time to get out of all this and thus seek happiness within yourself and after finding it, spread your joy to others.

Keep in mind that if you are happy with what you do, you will make other people happy with who you are and that makes your whole world work better. In this arrangement of thoughts, all this combination of sensations and thoughts will lead you to replenish your group of friends, discover other places and thus improve your quality of life.

