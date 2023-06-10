Arnold Schwarzenegger apologizes for harassing six women during filming

Known as one of the most popular figures in action cinema during the 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger is in the midst of controversy due to the appearance of a miniseries about his life, one of the biggest scandals of her career. In 2003, facing the California gubernatorial election, the actor was accused of assaulting six women, for at least three decades, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. At the time, with electoral competition upon us, Schwarzenegger denied the charges. However, after that, he not only admitted his mistake and apologized for his “bad behaviour”.

Without giving further details, at the time, the protagonist of “Terminator” said that these events would have happened during the filming of the sets of some of his films, and that although at the time he considered it a joke, now he realizes that it was not right.

“It’s true that I was on noisy filming sets and did things that weren’t right, which I thought was a joke,” he told various international media at the time. Now, after 20 years, the topic has been brought back to the table, thanks to “Arnold”, the series that will take a tour of his life. In one of the parts of this project, he admitted that he had a lot of time to reflect on his actions in the past and, despite the time, made an apology. To all those offended by his actions.

“These are the people I offended. I want to tell you that I am deeply sorry and apologize.” According to Rolling Stone, the former politician opened up to the camera and confirmed that no matter what time it was, what he did was an absolutely abhorrent act: “My reaction at first was a little defensive. Today I can look at it and say, It doesn’t matter what time it is; whether it was That 40 years ago or today, that would have been wrong.”

Likewise, he said he was quite surprised that the scandal had not tarnished his political aspirations, as he had come to believe that many people would berate him and withdraw their support as voters, which ultimately did not happen: “Personally, I was surprised that he did not have a greater impact on the election. I thought he would.” More people will be offended.”

“Arnold” arrived in the Netflix catalog on June 7 and as can be read in the description, the biography of the actor will be divided into three episodes in which users will be able to learn more about the character and watch before and then in his life after the events that marked him.