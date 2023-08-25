Anjelica Rivera was caught performing in concert with this famous leader

Actress Anjelica Rivera thoroughly enjoyed a concert hosted by Matute in Miami.

A few days ago it turned out Angelica Rivera She is caught enjoying Matute’s party with vague bravery; The photos have given something to talk about since the former First Lady announced her divorce from Enrique Peña Nieto in 2019, and no new relationship has been known.

during the ceremony that was presented to him died to his fans in Miami as part of his tour Monster party tourin windows A picture was posted of him talking to a man while he was having fun at the party.

It was later revealed that the man who met Angelica Rivera was Alan Tasherdriver Wake up, Americawas present at Matute’s concert in Miami and witnessed how he enjoyed it Angelica Rivera this event.

The former First Lady enjoyed the party with her friends and Alan Thatcher stopped by to greet her. / Wake up America



And the driver confirmed this in the program Wake up America: “She greeted her. She had a great time with her friends. Many fans came over to take pictures with her. He was in the front row and had a blast.”

Driver and journalist Ricardo Mancharez He also confirmed the information contained in the Ventanendo program.

“I saw very well that the brave man was Alan Thatcher, and he was already tying knivesRicciardo said, making it clear that he is not a new lover, but the famous driver.

So far the actress Angelica Rivera He did not know any new love story after his divorce from her Enrique Pena Nieto, whom he married on November 27, 2010 in Toluca Cathedral.