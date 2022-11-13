November 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hobbit Bermudez added his third league title with Atlante Mediotempo

Hobbit Bermudez added his third league title with Atlante Mediotempo

Cassandra Curtis November 13, 2022 1 min read

Miguel Aleman Valdes Stadium; Celaya, Guanajuato /

Christian “The Hobbit” Bermudez Already A special site in atlantic historythe club he’s already adding to Three titlesafter obtaining a file Opening 2007 From section One The scepters of Opening 2021 and 2022 On the Expansion League.

Feeling that these accomplishments are blessed, veteran player left in hand Hobby Say if it’s already Club history or notbut in the meantime he enjoys collaborating on a file new crowneven with the inclusion of the target.

“very pleased to follow Represent in a good way these colors. Today, deservedly, The hard work of the whole tournament pays offBecause we work so hard, with character and we’re so amazing Happy for this tournament‘, he told half time.

“once again I have to score a goal in the finalPutting on the experience I have, then We have to celebrateBermudez commented.

“Should Ask people if you are a historical person or notLet her say it,” the midfielder concluded, Fully configured with Barcelona seal.

To celebrate with their families

It is worth noting that foals travel immediately to Mexico City To celebrate with their families get the crownsince l Celaya It was just a handful of directors and followers present.

MX Expansion League Final

See also  Ricardo Gareca and the last eleven players to try before Peru and Uruguay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ex-Captain of Selecta investigated for sexual assault

November 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Checo Pérez is fifth at Sprint in Brazil; He’ll start thanks to Sainz’s fourth penalty

November 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY – SwingComplete

November 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

She wanted to invite her husband to a hotel in Miami and got an unpleasant surprise

November 13, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Respiratory Medicine Conference in Mardel

November 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Hobbit Bermudez added his third league title with Atlante Mediotempo

November 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is what Jose Ramon Fernandez looked like 50 years ago, when he started his career as a journalist

November 13, 2022 Phyllis Ward