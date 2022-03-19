Heaviness, time and where to see it: everything you need to know about Ruiz ‘Escorpión’ against Henry Lebron

New York, USA.
Honduran boxer Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz was ready for his small lightweight fight against Puerto Rican Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón after completing his pre-fight weight at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ruiz “El Escorpión” seemed confident with his weight in front of the media on the stage where the competition will be held, the challenge was 131 pounds, El Crachew scored 130.4 pounds on the scale, while his opponent LeBron recorded 130.6 pounds.
“I am grateful to my staff, thank God I am fine, we have already won the first fight which is the weight and now we have to focus on tomorrow,” Josec said after the weigh-in. “We weighed in very well, we had no problems,” he added.
He confirmed that he is physically “in very good shape, now I will eat good food for tomorrow and be more prepared.” “I’ll know what to eat, now with pasta to recover, with whey to restore the body, not junk food, you have to be absolutely professional at that.”
Face to face with your competitor
After the weigh-in, it’s time for a showdown and “El Escorpión” Ruiz commented, “When I’m in front of my opponent, it makes me want to fight, see what he brings and show what I know.”
As Honduras pointed out to his opponent: “I saw him so confident in himself, he looked at me waiting to see what I had. I think it will be a very exciting fight, and the winner will be the audience.”
time and who transports
The fight between Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz and Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón is scheduled for 8 rounds and will be the fourth of the boxing evening that will feature Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga against Canadian super heavyweight Steve Rolls.
The evening, with a Puerto Rican flavor organized by Top Rank Boxing, will begin at 5:00 p.m., Honduran time, and the Honduran fighter’s fight can be watched live on ESPN+.
UNDERCARD for this Saturday:
• Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, very medium weight
• Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
• John Buza vs. Tony Lewis, 8 rounds, small welterweight
• Bruce Carrington vs. Yuri Andugar, 6 rounds, featherweight
• Jahi Tucker Vs. Tracy McGruder, 6 rounds, welterweight
• Henry vs. LeBron. Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz, 8 Rounds, Junior Lightweight
• Kelvin Davis vs. Philip Carmusch, 4 rounds, small welterweight
• Armani Mystica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 6 rounds, Lightweight
