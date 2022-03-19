Heaviness, time and where to see it: everything you need to know about Ruiz ‘Escorpión’ against Henry Lebron

New York, USA.

Honduran boxer Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz was ready for his small lightweight fight against Puerto Rican Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón after completing his pre-fight weight at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York. Ruiz “El Escorpión” seemed confident with his weight in front of the media on the stage where the competition will be held, the challenge was 131 pounds, El Crachew scored 130.4 pounds on the scale, while his opponent LeBron recorded 130.6 pounds. “I am grateful to my staff, thank God I am fine, we have already won the first fight which is the weight and now we have to focus on tomorrow,” Josec said after the weigh-in. “We weighed in very well, we had no problems,” he added.

He confirmed that he is physically “in very good shape, now I will eat good food for tomorrow and be more prepared.” “I’ll know what to eat, now with pasta to recover, with whey to restore the body, not junk food, you have to be absolutely professional at that.” Face to face with your competitor After the weigh-in, it’s time for a showdown and “El Escorpión” Ruiz commented, “When I’m in front of my opponent, it makes me want to fight, see what he brings and show what I know.” As Honduras pointed out to his opponent: “I saw him so confident in himself, he looked at me waiting to see what I had. I think it will be a very exciting fight, and the winner will be the audience.”