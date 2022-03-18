Barcelona will face Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League

Barcelona – Barcelona, ​​the number one contender for the Europa League title, has been paired with Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final match, which will take place on April 7-14.

The first leg match will be held in the German city and the second leg will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. The winner of this confrontation will meet with the qualifiers from the West Ham and Lyon match, and also play, if passed, the return leg of the semi-finals at Barcelona Stadium.

In the other part of the draw, Leipzig will face Atalanta and Braga will face Glasgow Rangers, with the winner playing each semi-final match.

Eintracht, who eliminated Real Betis in extra time last Thursday thanks to a lucky last-minute goal, went straight into the last 16 after qualifying for first place in Group D, unbeaten and above Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Antwerp.

It will be the first confrontation between Barcelona and Eintracht in their continental history and the return of the Barcelona team to Germany, after Bayern Munich crushed it in December in their farewell to the European Champions League, and exited from the group stage and led them. In the European League, in which he is the undisputed favorite.

Xavi Hernandez on Thursday in Istanbul revealed the idea of ​​the number one contender although he admitted that his team’s role is self-evident.

The champion of the tournament, as he will remember, will enter the Champions League next year and will do so as the top seed, something that Barcelona cannot aspire to unless they present a real surprise and win the league title they got with Real. Madrid to his ultimate favourite.

He ranked ninth in the German League, 23 points behind the leaders Bayern, and Eintracht, led by Austrian Oliver Glasner for the first season, and played four matches without defeat (three wins and one draw) after a bad series at the beginning of the year, with five games. Defeats, one victory and one draw, the Colombian Santos Puri was the top scorer, with eight goals in 35 official matches, and he stands out in his veteran team. Kevin Trapp In goal, undisputed since his arrival in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain.