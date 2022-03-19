Freeman and Dodgers agree to 6-year deal

Freddy Freeman returns home to Southern California and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team officially announced Friday, that Freeman, a free agent for the first time in his career, and the Dodgers have agreed to a deal worth $162 million for six years.
Freeman was named the 2020 National League Player of the Year. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves win their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference title last season and their first World Championship since 1995.
It was believed that Atlanta would try to secure Freeman, who had never played in another jersey. But they failed to reach an agreement before the shutdown began in early December, and then the Braves were traded for All-Star first-choice All-Star Matt Olson of Oakland, who signed a $168 million eight-year deal this week, suggesting the long run of Freeman in Atlanta was coming to an end.
At 32, five-time All-Star Freeman will play close to where he grew up in Orange County. He is already staying in the area in the off season. He hails from Fountain Valley, where in his childhood he was a fan of the Los Angeles Angels.
The addition of Freeman gives the Dodgers an even more impressive roster. Join former MVPs Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, as well as Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner. The team was already one of the top teams in the National League last season, with a home run total of 237 and an average of 5.12 points per game, plus 612 walks and .759 OPS.
Freeman assumes a left bat in the middle of the Dodgers order to replace Cory Seeger, who has signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent.
