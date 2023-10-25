Health Sciences includes a fourth vice dean

The Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Granada in Melilla, Cesar Solano, was able to convince a fourth Deputy Dean to join the Center after his insistence on increasing the number of people in the Dean’s team since he took office. office. This is very good news for the college, because it is finally on par with the rest of the colleges in Melilla, which has four agencies. In this way, new projects will be able to move forward, as well as improvements in the development of a high-quality Faculty of Health Sciences.

Thus the team consists of Cesar Solano as dean. Carmen Enrique, secretary. Silvia San Roman, Vice Dean of Students, Undergraduate Advising and Internships; Marta Linares, Vice Dean of Mobility, Collaboration and Transformation; Lucia Ortiz, Vice Dean of Academic Organization and Social Responsibility, and Macarena Lozano, Vice Dean of Quality and Research.

On the other hand, last Friday, the Research Committee of the College of Health Sciences published the temporary decision regarding the college’s PDI subsidy, which It can be consulted on the page Web.

Photography competition

On the other hand, a jury will be held The 19th “Melilla and Mar” Photography Competition. She will announce her verdict at 10:30 a.m., at the Los Caballes Cultural and Entertainment Association, where the winning photos in the competition will be announced.

The event is organized by the Melilla UNESCO Association under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of the Autonomous City of Melilla in cooperation with the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences of Melilla.

On LinkedIn

This college is working to expand its presence on social media by creating an institutional page on the professional platform LinkedIn.

In this way, the Faculty strengthens its communication policy and expands all information about its degrees, postgraduate courses, courses and activities in this new network, which also allows to expand the network of contacts of students and teachers, as well as to include their personal profiles in their contact with Faedumel.

Volunteering

In addition, next Monday, October 30, there will be the opportunity to attend information sessions on international volunteering that will be held in the assembly hall of the Melilla campus in the morning and afternoon, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm from 6:00 am. . 00pm to 8:00pm and will be chaired by members of CICODE, members of the European Solidarity Corps and Erasmus+: Youth Projects.

UGR, through the Center for Development Cooperation Initiatives (CICODE), actively promotes projects and actions that, through education and training, contribute to the creation of critical, active, supportive and responsible citizens. Human rights, which can provide effective responses to global challenges, reduce inequality, and contribute to creating a better, more equitable and just world.

Among the programs implemented by CICODE are, among others, assistance programs for the implementation of international volunteer activities in development cooperation projects or the assistance program for work on TFG/TFM within development cooperation projects.

On the other hand, the European Union (EU) has two programs aimed specifically at the development of young people and people working with this sector of the population: the European Solidarity Body and the Erasmus+ programme: Youth. These programs promote, among other things, opportunities for personal and professional growth, international mobility, combating inequality, improving employment opportunities, as well as solidarity and civic engagement. Proper dissemination of these programs allows more people, regardless of their situation, to have access to these opportunities that can enrich their lives and professional profiles.

As a means of further disseminating the opportunities offered by both the UGR, through CICODE, and by the European Solidarity Corps and Erasmus+:Youth programmes, two three-hour face-to-face workshops are proposed, where information will be provided on the following points:

• Opportunities to carry out international volunteer work in international development cooperation projects

• Opportunities to implement activities related to the Transitional Federal Government/Interim Mechanism to work within international development cooperation projects.

• The context of the European Solidarity Agency and Erasmus+ programmes: youth.

• European Solidarity Authority: Solidarity projects

• European Solidarity Authority: individual and collective volunteer work

• Erasmus+: Youth: youth worker mobility projects

• Erasmus+: Youth: Youth exchanges

• Ways to access opportunities

Language training grants

The application deadline for Language Training Grants for the 2023/2024 academic year is now open..

These scholarships, through which you can undertake a language course absolutely free, are aimed at undergraduate students at the University of Granada who have not yet recognized language proficiency in their study record.

The application period will remain open until November 6, 2023. You can find out all the details of the call, as well as the application procedure, definition of assistance and other information of interest to you on the website of the Modena Language Center (KLM).

for more information:

• [email protected]

• Phone: 958 215 660

• Center for Modern Languages

• University of Granada

• Placeta del Hospicio Viejo s/n, 18009 Granada (Spain)

• Fax: +34 958 220 844

Research assistance

In addition, the Research Committee of the College of Social and Legal Sciences announces the publication of the College’s research grants program.

This program launches strategic lines to support research, consisting of:

1) Research residencies program (for faculty members who visit other universities, and for researchers from other universities who reside in the college)

2) Organizing conferences and scientific activities

3) Attending conferences and scientific activities.

4) Assistance in publishing in prestigious magazines and publishing houses, including translations.

The deadline for applications for assistance will be from October 23 to November 2, 2023. They must be requested according to the criteria outlined in the call. In the file that must be downloaded there is information regarding the call rules.

The application form can be downloaded at page Web from the University.

