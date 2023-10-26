You won’t believe the diet and training routine that LeBron James follows before the start of the Lakers season – Telemundo 52

We all know the importance Diet and exercise.

This is also the case with the best athletes on the planet.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of them, and on Tuesday night he began his 21st NBA season in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets.

After the start of the season, James made it official Oldest player From NBA at the age of 38 years and 10 months.

But while most elite athletes experience a major decline in their golden years, James seems to Challenge time By continuing to perform at an extremely high level. In reality, ESPN ranked him ninth in its ranking of the top 100 players. Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

James has long attributed his longevity in the NBA to his training and nutrition program, and his impressive diet and exercise routine that kept him sitting on the throne for many years.

In order to become a four-time NBA champion, James dedicated his mind and body to countless hours in the gym and a strict diet that would allow him to compete on a world-class level.

Thanks to new research by Total Shape, LeBron’s diet, weekly workout routine, and even his favorite protein shake recipe are now available.

If you’re reading this and want to get the body of a king, this is what you should do.

Diet

When training or preparing for the season, James likes to incorporate a diet that limits processed foods, sugar, dairy, and high-carb foods. Instead, James eats lean meat, fish, fruits and vegetables. This diet includes salmon, vegetable salads, chicken breast, tortillas and much more.

During the season, James admits that he consumes a lot more carbohydrates than during the off-season, because not only does playing a 48-minute basketball game require a lot of energy, but he also burns a lot of energy while running.

“So I cut out the sugars a little bit, but I increase the carbs a little bit,” James said in his video. “Uninterrupted” platform.. “Because you lose a lot of calories, you burn a lot of calories, you burn all your energy during those games. So I eat a lot of carbs because it gives you energy. It’s worked for me.”

Here is James’ typical daily diet during the NBA season:

breakfast

LeBron likes to start his day with a high-protein breakfast, such as an egg-white omelet, yogurt, smoked salmon, berries, and gluten-free pancakes. If you are in a hurry or don’t want to overeat, your favorite breakfast is bagels with peanut butter.

lunch and dinner

For his main meals, LeBron again focuses on protein and adds vegetables. If it’s game day, you can choose chicken breasts, light pasta, or a vegetable salad with olive oil. Some of James’ favorite vegetables are squash, zucchini, banana peppers, and asparagus.

Appetizers

LeBron’s favorite healthy snack is fruit. He said a day without fruit would be like skipping a workout. So, whether it’s apples, bananas or berries, James will always be eating his favorite fruit throughout the day.

During the game, James will slice apples covered in almond butter into disposable slices to give him much-needed energy in the second half. Before and after the game, James loves a protein shake and fuels his body with a specially formulated carbohydrate-rich recovery drink.

Here is one of her protein shake recipes:

1 bag of plant-based protein powder peace chocolate

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

8 to 10 ounces of unsweetened vanilla almond milk

A handful of ice cubes

Mix in blender.

Nutritional value of each shake: 445 calories, 26 grams of protein, 53 grams of carbohydrates (6 grams of fiber), 15 grams of fat.

Days of indulgence

If you follow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson On Instagram, you know she loves posting her delicious weekly meals. This is an opportunity for any athlete or fitness enthusiast to temporarily ditch their diet and eat whatever they want.

Like The Rock, LeBron loves multiple layers of French toast and desserts on his cheat day. He’s also a big fan of pizza. After all, he is one of the investors in Blaze Pizza, a California-based pizza chain that has a location inside Crypto.com Arena where the Lakers play all of their home games.

Finally, whether it’s the off-season, during the season, or after the game, you’ll always find LeBron James with a glass of wine in hand. James has become a wine connoisseur in recent years and enjoys a glass of wine after dinner or while watching other NBA games on holidays.

LeBron James workout routine

As for workouts, LeBron likes to work out six days a week with three days of weight training. This is what a typical weekly training schedule for The King looks like:

Monday: Upper body

Wide Grip Pulldowns: 3 sets of 10 reps

Incline bench press with dumbbells: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Single-Arm Dumbbell Military Press: 3 sets of 10 reps

Single-Arm Dumbbell Row: 3 sets of 10 reps

Tuesday: plyometric exercises and rotation exercises

Wednesday: Back and biceps with weights

Pull-ups: 3 sets of 10 reps

Barbell Bicep Curls: 4 sets of 12 reps

“Chin ups”: 3 sets of 15 repetitions

“Bent over barbell rows”: 4 sets of 12 reps

Wide-grip pull-ups: 3 sets of 10 reps

Thursday: Cardio and gym session

Jump rope: 30 minutes

Pull-ups: 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Dumbbell bench press: 3 sets of 10 reps

Single-Arm Cable Row: 3 sets of 10 reps per arm

Single-Arm Shoulder Press: 3 sets of 6-8 reps per arm

Leg curls: 3 sets of 10 reps

Friday: Legs, legs and lower body exercises

Seated calf raises: 4 sets of 12 repetitions

Leg press: 4 sets of 12 repetitions

Squats (barbell squats): 4 sets of 12 repetitions

Calisthenics exercises: weighted jumps, lunges, box jumps, push-ups, 3 sets of 15 reps of each exercise

Saturday: Plyometric exercises and rotation training

Sunday: day off

The Lakers begin the 2023-24 NBA season on Tuesday at 4:30 PM PT in Denver.

This story first appeared on Telemundo 52’s sister station NBCLA. Click here To read this story in English.