Harold Tejada was the protagonist, but stage 13 was Michał Kwiatkowski. Relive the best moments

0 km: Michal Kwiatkowski (Eneos) wins! Taking pole on stage 13 of the Tour de France, Pogacar subtracted 7 seconds from the leader, Vingegaard.

1 – Michal Kwiatkowski (Eneos Grenadiers)

2. Maxim van Gils (Lotto-dstny) +47

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates Team) +50

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +54

5. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) + 1’03″

8. Harold Tejada (Astana) + 1’05″

Tadej Pogacar finished third on stage 13. | picture: David Ramos

1.9 km: Team Surprise! Adam Yates attacked at the canister.

3.5 km: The UAE team continues to pull the peloton down, trying to bring Tadej Pogacar closer to victory. Now they are 2:13 behind Kwiatkowski.

7.6 km: Kwiatkowski is leading the race, with a 54-second lead over Harold Tejada’s group.

13.2 km: The three chasers, including Harold Tejada, are 8 seconds behind Parcher.

17.2 km: The escape begins on the climb of Grande Colombier, with a 3:48 advantage over the peloton.

23.5 km: On the flat before the start in the Grand Colombier, the breakaway leads Harold Tejada by 4 minutes.

23.7 km: Lotto-dstny’s Caleb Ewan has withdrawn from the Tour de France. In total, the round adds 10 pull-ups.

32.6 km: With Harold Tejada, the runaway group increased the advantage to 3:34.

Stage 13 of the Tour de France. | picture: Michael Steele

50.5 km: Sprint positions Hauteville-Lompnes.

1. Mike Theonisen, 20 points

55.8 km: The Escape, with Colombian Harold Tejada, begins the climb to reach the points of the Hauteville-Lompnes race.

79.3 km: Dropout managed to pin a difference of 1:31 over the peloton. Colombian Harold Tejada was among those who fled.

Stage 13 of the Tour de France. | picture: David Ramos

89.3 km: The UAE team pulls the peloton and the break advantage is 1:21.

108 km: The breakaway takes 33 seconds ahead of the peloton. Colombian Harold Tejada was among those who fled.

We have a group of 20 ahead, and they are slowly building their progress!

113 km: Teunissen, Oliveira, Pacher and Van Gils are the new attacking champions, but the distance to the peloton is only five seconds.

126 km: Latour and Abrahamsen are the first to get an advantage on the package. They lead the race by 13 seconds.

130 km: Esteban Chaves and nine other riders are trying to leave the peloton behind and form the first breakaway of the day.

135.8 km: As often happens, Lotto-dstny made the first attack of the day, with Eenkhoorn and Campenaerts.

138 km: The departure was neutralized on the streets of Châtillon-sur-Chalaron. 4.3 kilometers will be neutralized.

Stage 13 on July 14. are going!

Happy Bastille Day everyone 🇫🇷 Phase 13 of July 14. On ready!

Happy Bastille Day everyone 🇫🇷 Phase 13 of July 14. On ready!

Stage 12 was mid-mountain for Spain’s Ion Izaguirre, but that’s in the past, and for now The Tour de France gives us a little bit that can give us one of the best fights for the victory of the day and for the general. See also Russell Westbrook's pre-season debut numbers that scare LeBron James

Tadezh Pogacar and Jonas Vingaard clash | picture: Daniel Cole

The French race will finally be fought in the mountains, On Gran Colombier, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team) will look to cut down the leaderboard, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), in the fight for the yellow jersey.

This will be the stage

The course will be mostly flat, with peaks of a maximum of about 300 m; However, the pressure will start at Hauteville-Lompnes, a 771-meter peak and will have an intermediate sprint loop at the same summit. This will be seen in 87.3 km of testing.

A glimpse of stage 13 of the Tour de France.

The race will go uphill, with 17.4 kilometers to go to the finish line, just as the ascent of the Grand Colombier, legendary for its appearance in many editions of the Grande Bouclé. You will pass through Artemare and Culoz, with slopes of at least 7% and going up to 12%.

Today can be a good day for Colombians

Esteban Chaves finished fifth in the tenth stage. | picture: Ann Christine Pujolt