America and AEK Athens are negotiating the transfer of Nestor Araujo

America and the AEK Athens Greece are in very advanced talks to implement a transfer for the Mexican defender Nestor Araujoa footballer with experience in European football, having played for four years with Celta Vigo Spanish.

These days, the king of football Greece He submitted his offer to the American Board of Directors, and he is satisfied with the number offered and ready to sell it, so it is expected that the entire transfer will be arranged beginning next week.

important factor for America Agreed to get rid of one of his cornerbacks at defensive back is the fact that the tall, cream-blue flat, Nestor himself brokered to let him leave the team, as he’s excited to be competitive in Champions Leaguea competition in which they have never participated and which AEK will play in the coming months after their success at the local level.

It is worth noting that Matias Almeidaa strategist for the Greek team, contacted Arujo in recent days by phone to explain the club’s project and what he had in mind with it, an issue that finally convinced the citizen Guadalajara.

if the transfer is done, Nestor Araujo He will be the third Mexican soccer player on this team because Orbelin Pineda It was an absolute success last season and only a few days before the arrival Rodolfo Pizarro.

How did Nestor Araujo perform in America?

Araujo arrived with the Eagles A year ago on a three-year contract to play Apertura 2022 with Azulcrema, where he quickly took ownership of the first team, despite arriving in the last tournament Israel Reyes He removed his presence in the star table.

Unfortunately for the Mexican, he was unable to get a title MX League With Coapa Club, when it was eliminated in Semi-finals on both occasions.

