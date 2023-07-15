Alberto Quintero before the Mexico match. Panama – Fox Sports

Nearly a month after the third-place finish in the CONCACAF League of NationsAnd Mexico And Panama They will meet again in the official tournament. Now in the 2023 Gold Cup Grand Final.

Inspite of that El Tri won that duel that was played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegasfor the veteran fighter Alberto Quintero This is not to say that Canalero’s team has reached a disadvantage.

“No party is like the other. I think it will be very different (from the League of Nations) because it is last and the finals “It is not important to play them well, but to win them,” said the 35-year-old footballer.

“The group is motivated. We’ve made a big step, we’re playing very well and we have to continue at this level. You don’t have to change anything. No need for motivation.” lastwe’re all clear about that, the most important thing is to arrive well, recover well, and be able to make it happen. lastadded the player world to Peru.

“The best thing we can do is win the final” Alberto Quintero

In addition, the midfielder realized how important it was to them and the rest of the Panamanian people to have the opportunity to aspire to a title Gold cup.

“We’re fine, we’re calm, we’re doing great. We’ve gone step by step to get here and as I’ve said before, the most beautiful thing we can give ourselves is to win.” last“, pointed out.

When and at what time will the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and Panama be?

the last affiliate Gold Cup 2023 affiliate CONCACAF between Mexico And Panama It takes place on July 16th at 5:30 PM CDT Mexicofrom SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California..

Where can you watch live on tv and Connected CONCACAF Gold Cup final 2023 between Mexico and Panama?

In the Republic of Mexicotransition last affiliate Gold Cup 2023 affiliate CONCACAF between Mexico And Panama You can enjoy it live on TV through Aztec 7 And TUDNwhile Connected It will be available through the platform flow to ViX.

It may interest you → They are holding the status of candidates for you! Schumacher sees Albon or Ricciardo as possible replacements for Chico Perez at Red Bull Racing