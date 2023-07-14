Memo Ochoa’s family celebrates her birthday at Los Angeles Mediotempo

Mexico City / 07/13/2023 20:59:25

His 38th birthday Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa did not go unnoticed by his family He received a pleasant surprise from his loved ones Arriving at the Focus Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

As the Mexican team arrives at the Focus Hotel in Los Angeles for the Gold Cup Final match, A.J Memo’s relatives hid among the fans to surprise him And celebrate it.

Surprise pleased To Memo who She never stopped smiling By embracing her children and receiving the various gifts they gave her, which were made by the hands of the children.

Few fans in the end

Despite the fact that tickets for the match against Panama in the Gold Cup final are practically sold out There were a few fans when the selection arrived for angels.

Both followers attended all players It has also become a habit during this CONCACAF tournament and since the arrival of Jaime Lozano and this new administration headed by Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation.

