The United States’ contempt for heroism is pointless

The United States national team was eliminated in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, a tournament in which it has historically been the protagonist because of the number of finals it has contested, because it is one of the dominant teams in CONCACAF and because since the birth of this competition, they have been the only host country in all of the tournaments. The Stars and Stripes team was eliminated in a penalty shootout against the Panamanian team. In a match that was close to the start until 30 minutes after extra time, the locals were unable to impose their own terms.

However, besides being a setback for the United States, it was the tournament that only helped them see how other players who weren’t the stars of the team developed. The tournament was not very interesting for the North American team and it showed when They announced that they would play the cup with a “B team”. In this edition, soccer players love Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah Ricardo Pepe who have already taken on a higher ranking role within their team.

Even with these absences, Brian Callahan who was the interim USA head coach, He has drawn up selection based on footballers who have previously had their chance with the first team, but have not made an appearance as mentioned above. Most of those called up play in the American League and only five of them play in the Old Continent. Alejandro Zendegas and Alan Sonora have also been called up and are playing in Liga MX.

The United States, obviously, is no longer of much use to the Gold Cup, as it did not even have a competitor that put it in serious trouble during the two previous editions, which it won. Not even Mexico He’s been able to bounce back to the optimum to break up this team and the most convincing evidence is the Stars and Stripes’ dominance of the tricolor in recent official duels. Despite not earning the title of “Concacaf Giant”, today it is the team that performs best in the region.

in the next years , The United States will not have to compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to be the host nation, but will test their level at the next Copa América in 2024. There you can get a deep analysis when you have to bump into teams at a higher level than those in Concacaf. In the Copa America, which is the CONMEBOL tournament, the team plays the current world champion and this raises the level of competition.

On the other hand, the fact that their best men did not participate in this Gold Cup allows them to make a proper preparation with their teams. One of the most notable cases is that of Christian Pulisic who has just signed for AC Milan. The Italian national team begins to return to the role that distinguishes it in European football, and to stay in this way brought the American striker. Adapting to one of the most important leagues in the world is a priority for him and his team.

On the other side, Mexico smiles that the United States is already out of the competition due to recent records held by both teams. The tricolor is partnering with its stellar team because it is a team desperate for a victory in a region it has dominated for so long, and is now better served by its neighbors to the north. If they don’t win it, it will be a fiasco for El Tri, who, although they know that participating in this cup doesn’t do them much good either, must resolve a broken relationship with their fans and improve their relationship. Football world photo.

