December 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hailey Bieber reveals a painful disease that causes swelling in her stomach

Lane Skeldon December 2, 2022 2 min read

American model and businessman Hailey Bieber denied rumors that she and singer Justin Bieber were expecting a baby, stressing that the protruding size of her stomach was not a pregnancy, but rather a painful medical condition.

This is how the model allowed it to be seen through a photo she posted on her Instagram stories on November 28, where she was seen with the dipper raised in her stomach area to show her followers that the bulge is underneath. The clothes weren’t a load, but rather an inflamed area due to a cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovaries the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I’ve had an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never been pleasant.”

Hailey Bieber. (instagram)

Hailey Bieber showed off the size of her belly in front of her 49.3 million followers instagram.

“It hurts and makes me nauseous, bloated, cramps and emotions,” she asserted. But she took the opportunity to send the message that many other people, like herself, suffer from it and that there are likely to be many more among her followers. “We have this,” he said in the photo.

According to the ‘Mayo Clinic’ medical portal, “ovarian cysts are sacs, generally filled with fluid, that form in or on the ovary,” which if large can cause “abdominal swelling,” as well as “abdominal pain that may disappear and return.” “.

Let us also remember that in March 2022 the businesswoman was hospitalized due to a brain disease, which occurred while having breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018.

She herself provided details to her followers as soon as she got over the panic, explaining to them that she had started experiencing symptoms similar to those caused by a stroke, but fortunately, they immediately went to a medical center.

