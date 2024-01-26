“Can someone take a picture of us?”

Rihanna. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Rihanna is not one to show off or show her emotions about many things, as she herself admits, but meeting Natalie Portman was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments of her life.

The singer met the hero of the film “Black Swan” before the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, to which they were invited, and Riri could not hide her joy at meeting one of her favorite actresses and one of the “sexiest” women in the world. Hollywood.

The businesswoman, 35, and the Oscar winner, 42, began a kind of “competition” for compliments, and it was not known who was the greater fan of the other.

“You're one of the sexiest girls ever in Hollywood,” Rihanna told him. “I'm a silly fan,” she admitted.

The actress was surprised and told him that she was also a big fan: “I'm going to swoon. I love you and listen to your music all the time. You're a queen.”

Rihanna said very excitedly: “Can someone take our picture?” She explained that she was “not excited to meet anyone.”

The beautiful moment, which became one of the most tender episodes left by the high fashion event, spread like wildfire on social networks.

Natalie Portman herself shared a photo on her Instagram account and admitted that she still cannot get over the emotions of such a meeting.

The award-winning actress, who has been a Dior ambassador since 2011, wore an all-black look, with an elegant jacket from the fashion house, an embroidered skirt, and high-heeled sandals.

The “Diamonds” singer wore a quilted and printed coat, also black and narrow at the waist, with a skirt of the same print, a Dior bag and a hat.

Continue reading the story

You may also be interested | On video

Eva Mendes is 'so proud' of Brian Gosling in 'Barbie'